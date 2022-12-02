By Ebele Orakpo

The second edition of InsurTech Business Series Conference is billed to hold in Lagos on December 10, 2022 at Four Points Hotel, VI Lagos, according to the producers and organisers, Grye Limited.

In a release made available to Vanguard, the producers and organisers of Insurance and Technology, InsurTech Business Series Podcast and Webinar conference in Nigeria, the 2022 conference with the theme: Redefining the InsurTech Ecosystem in Nigeria , is set to take place as a hybrid event with the virtual component taking place via LinkedIn and YouTube.

Key issues around the development of the InsurTech ecosystem, digitalization, embedded insurance, and role of regulation in creating an enabling environment, are what this year’s conference seeks to address according to Adedamola Oloko, Co-Founder of Gyre and Co-Host of IBS Podcast.

“Through this conference, we intend to showcase new frontiers of insurance disruptions, expose the opportunities available, facilitate collaborations, partnerships, and provide practical solutions on how to further grow and develop the InsurTech ecosystem in Africa,” said Oloko.

Explaining the reasons for the event, Fiyinfoluwa Olorunmola, Co-Founder of Grye said: “This conference is in line with Grye’s core pillars which are to encourage Learning, Foster innovation & Facilitate Networking, Collaboration amongst insurance industry stakeholders within Africa.

“Since the first edition of IBS Conference in 2020, we have witnessed a steady growth in the number of InsurTech players solving Africa’s insurance challenges, more collaborations between insurers and insurance technology startups and some real intent from the regulator here in Nigeria and Ghana to foster innovation through accelerator programmes,” Olorunmola added.

He also stated that the conference will feature insights from leading experts and InsurTech thought leaders like Henry Mascot, Co-Founder/CEO, Curacel; Dr Ikpeme Neto, Founder, Wellahealth; Gbenro Dara, Founder/CEO, Octamile; Bente Krogmann, Founder/CEO, mTek Services; Yetunde Ilori, Director-General, Nigerian Insurers Association; Alfred Egbai, Group Head, Emerging Customers & Digital Partnerships at AXA Mansard; Ted Pantone, Co-Founder/CEO, Turaco; Alexander Igwe-Ifendu, Co-Founder/CPO, Mycover.ai; Boluwatife Omotayo, Co-Founder/CEO, Gamp; Mayowa Owolabi, Co-Founder/CEO, PaddyCover; Umashime Oguzor-Doghr, Head of Distribution, Partnerships and Microinsurance at Leadway Assurance amongst others.

The conference, sponsored by Curacel, Turaco, YOA Insurance Broker, Octamile, Lami, Mycover.ai, and Gamp, will feature a fireside chat, panel discussions and presentations on different topics related to the theme. The conference is free and intending participants can register at https://forms.office.com/r/cdkSZc33uw