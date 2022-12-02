Having been in the music game for over a decade, with over 15 hit songs to his credit, South Africa based Nigerian Afro-beat, Afro-pop music artiste, Kabiru Ibrahim Yusuf, known professionally as 2ice is fully geared up to take over the Nigerian music scene with his unique brand of music.

2ice who began to make an impact in the afro-beats music industry after releasing his debut single titled ‘2 of Us’, featuring South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa has worked with some creative producers including Jay Sleek, Nelson Brown, among various artists such as Buffalo Souljah of Zimbabwe, who was also a co artist on the song ‘See finish’.

Speaking on how he discovered his penchant for music in a recent interview, 2ice who has more than enough to dish out from his musical repertoire in 2023 said, “I grew up listening to all kinds of music, luckily in my secondary school days, I met with friends with similar desire for music and so we decided to start a group and we called ourselves the DMC, Dark Men Collection, I was a rapper at the time. So far it’s been a great journey for me, people who have listened to my music often encouraged me to put in more effort and resilience and that’s what I am doing. Within a period of 2-years I’m constantly dropping songs / videos, and I could feel the love from fans. It’s definitely a run for me.”

Recalling his experience working with one of South Africa’s finest DJs, he said, “It was my first feature with an international artist, so it was an amazing experience for me.”

On the strategy he is adopting to break into the Nigerian music scene, he noted, “I simply just want to do my own thing, which is drop good music until they hear me out.”

Sharing the inspiration behind his latest single, ‘What You Done’, he said, “It’s a short story about a girl who has filled my heart with so much love, so I’m like saying to her, you don’t know what you’ve done to me.”

Having ended 2022 with a smash hit single, 2ice was excited to reveal his plans for 2023. Spilling his plans, the talented singer said, “If Allah permits, there will be more songs and collaborations with known artists, but I don’t have any names at the moment.”