By Biodun Busari

No fewer than 27 bodies believed to be of Ethiopian migrants have been found in a farming site on the outskirts of Lusaka, the capital of Zambia.

The Zambian police who discovered and recovered the corpses on Sunday said they must have died of hunger and fatigue, according to VOA.

However, one survivor was found alive in the early hours of Sunday morning and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the bodies were conveyed to the morgue for identification and autopsies to determine the particular cause of death.

In the report, the preliminary police investigations revealed the victims were all males aged between 20 and 38 and had been dumped along a road by unknown people.

“Police and other security wings have since instituted investigations into the matter,” Danny Mwale, police spokesman, said in a statement after police were informed about the shocking scene by members of the public.

Ethiopian migrants often use Zambia when travelling to countries such as South Africa, though reports of deaths in transit there are rare.

Ethiopia battled with Tigray War waged by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) from November 3, 2020, to November 3, 2020.

The government and the rebel group signed a pact deal to end the war and former President Olusegun Obasanjo was involved in the mediation.