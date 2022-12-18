By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Over 25,000 persons in Ondo state, have benefited from the Mother and Child health scheme, known as “Abiyamo”, designed for pregnant women and under-five children in two years.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Speaking through the Director-General of the State Contributory Health Commission, Dr Abiodun Oyeneyin, the governor, said the initiative was put in place by the state government to save lives.

Oyeneyin, said that ” by providing budgetary provision for the vulnerable groups in our midst starting from the pregnant women and for children under age five, government made fund annually available for their premium such that all pregnant women and children under age five enrolled under the ‘Abiyamo’ maternal scheme.

” This means you don’t need to pay when you need to access care at the designated mother and child hospitals across the three senatorial zones.

“This is what we have been doing since it was flagged off by the governor in December 3rd, 2019 and till today we have 25,000 beneficiaries.

“And in order to make it very easy, for the people to be able to enjoy the benefit, designated hospitals were chosen across the three senatorial zones so that people doesn’t need to travel long distances before they can have access to care”

He said that a mother and Child hospital has been established in the three senatorial zones of the state to serve the people better, and said “in the Central Senatorial zone, we have Mother and Child hospital in Akure and the UNIMED Teaching Hospital, Ondo town, and Akure complexes.

“In the Northern senatorial zone, we have General hospital and Specialist Hospital in Ikare-Akoko.

“While in the Southern senatorial district we have General hospital in Ore, State Hospital in Okitipupa and one in Igbokoda and that is what we have been doing.

“It is an improvement on what we use to have during the previous administration which was called ‘Abiye’ and if you remember, at that time only two hospitals, so people need to traveled from long distances before they can come to Mother and Child hospital in Akure and Ondo town.

“But Governor in his own wisdom, said we need to take health services closer to the people. For pregnant women, the governor also made it very easy for them by providing ‘Card Igbeayo’ which is free of charge and they will not pay any amount under the scheme.

Speaking on the State Contributory Health Commission, Oyeneyin said it was established as an agency that coordinates, supervises and regulates all Health Insurances to ensure residents are fit and healthy by mitigating financial barrier to affordable and qualitative health care in order to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Oyeneyin who said health is a fundamental human right and a critical indicator of human development and a global priority, hence the present administration has decided to accord it it’s pride of place.

He reiterated that the present administration is commitment to reshaping the state health sector, particularly by creating a sustainable funding mechanism that lowers the financial barriers to healthcare for the citizenry.

The Director General, said that the state government recently designed a new scheme for public servants in the state, as part of Akeredolu’s administration commitment to a qualitative, improved and accessible health care system for the citizens of the state known as “Orange Health Insurance Scheme”

“This was flagged off by the governor on the 27th September, 2022 and this is to cater for all public servants because governor is very mindful of the welfare of workers in Ondo state, he want them to be productive and healthy so that they will be useful for the state and for themselves.

“For government workers, we offered them a family plan, so if you’re a government worker, that earn about 60,000 in a month, that means you’re going to contribute less than N1000 per month which will be deducted from the salary.

“This will cover the principal, the spouse and four biological children under age 18, so if you look at the total number of public servants we are looking accumulatively at least 120,000 people.

Oyeneyin added that “For the formal sector, we had a meeting with artisan groups and they have close to 400,000 people that they want to bring on board, we have market women across all the 18 local government areas, we are going to partner with them because they have data base that is already automated”