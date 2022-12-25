.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, about 25 female governorship candidates contesting on the platform of various political parties in the states, on Monday, unveiled their agenda for the poll.

They spoke at a media engagement organised by Women Radio 91.7FM in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was supported by the UN Women and Canadian government.

The governorship candidate of Action People’s Party (APP) in Delta, Annabel Cosmos, said since the inception of democracy in 1999, the men had not done enough to give the state a facelift, hence, the need for women to take up the challenge.

“They say what a man can do, a woman can do it better.

“Women should not be left at the kitchen. The kitchen is not our place; we can govern a state if given the opportunity.to serve,” she said.

She said if elected the governor, she would look into the educational, agricultural and health sectors, among others, with a view to transforming them.

Madam Roseline Chenge, the governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Benue, said if elected the governor, her plan was to industrialise the state and tackle the insecurity problem besetting it

“If you are familiar with Benue State, Benue needs industrialisation with local governments in focus.

“Benue needs security and as a mother, I have come out so that as an engineer, I can engage the most modern and sophisticated technology to provide security because my people are dying,” she said.

Chenge said she was ready to also ensure food security for the state by engaging in the modern system of agriculture.

She promised to manage the state’s account in a way that would give dividends of democracy to the people.

“The men have done well but women can do a better job,” she said.

Hajia Binta Umar, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Jigawa, said she was vying for the position to enable her to tackle the problems facing the women and youth in the state.

“The women are always at the receiving end anytime there is one challenge or the other, likewise our young people,” she said.

She said her government would ensure that the women and youth are empowered in the state.

“We have a lot of resources and we are farmers too.

“We want to use all these resources to make life better than what it is now,” she said.

Dr Ngozika Johnson-Ogbuneke, Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s governorship candidate for Abia, said though the state is 31 years old, there had been little or nothing to show for it

“There are no infrastructure in Abia, nothing to give the people good life and when the youth of Nigeria protested back then in 2020, my heart was broken.

“When you look at what they said about the EndSARS, it applies to Abia State too.

“I felt it is time to make a difference in my fatherland,” she said.

According to her, I urge the people of the state to vote for me.

“Don’t vote for me because I am a woman, vote for me because I am a capable woman.

“I am an orthopaedic surgeon and also a human rights lawyer.

“I am coming to defend the rights of Abia people for quality education, good road; for the children to be well trained, for school teachers to have their salaries paid; pensioners have their gratuities and grants given to them and for Abia State to have an airport,” she said.

Johnson-Ogbuneke, who said he would make Abia to be an enviable state, said her plan was also to revamp the agriculture and give a better healthcare system.

The Executive Director, Women Radio, Mrs Toun Sonaiya, said if 25 women can govern 25 states in the country, “peace will come back to Nigeria.”

According to her, if not for this programme, many do not know that we have about 25 candidates contesting for governorship elections.

She urged the media to always report the female candidates positively and give them more visibility.

“Please continue to report then until something happens.

“Our women are ready and we should give them the support and encouragement,” Sonaiya urged

NAN reports that governorship candidates for the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Kwara, Doborah Jaiyeola; APM candidate for Lagos State, Funmilayo Kupoluyi, were among others at the event