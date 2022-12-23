.

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state have arrested a 23-year-old student, Akinfala Babatunde, over the alleged abduction of a 17-year-old lady and having illicit canal knowledge of her.

Sources said that the victim, Opeyemi Akinrinola, was locked up in a room by the suspect for days while he took advantage of her.

Police detectives said that the abduction occurred on September 17, 2022, and that the suspect forcefully took the victim to his house at Agosile Street, Odode Idanre.

After searching for her daughter for days, the mother lodges at the police station in the town, the case of a missing child.

Acting on the intelligence report, the suspect was picked up and he admitted of having custody of the missing girl.

He reportedly claimed that the girl came to his house and he harboured her for two days.

The suspect denied sleeping with her with the use of force.

Police sources said that the suspect claimed that “Opeyemi is my friend and that she voluntarily agreed to visit me at home. I did not know that her mother was searching for her and I did not lock her up in my room as claimed by her mother.

Meanwhile, the accused has been arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court sitting in Idanre on a four-count bothering on abduction and assault.

The Police Prosecutor, Ajiboye Obadasa, told the court that the accused at 10:p.m came to the victim’s house at No. 1 Molekere Street, Odode Idanre to abduct her without the consent of her parent.

Obadasa alleged that Akinfala took the 17-year-old from her parent’s house to his residence and indecently assaulted her.

He said the girl’s parents reported the case at a police station after some neighbours called them on phone.

The police prosecutor, said the offences contravene Sections 226(1), 360, 361, 351 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences against him.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs F. A. Adesida granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The matter was adjournment till January 9, 2023.

Sources at the court said that the accused person was unable to perfect his bail before the close of work and was remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre.