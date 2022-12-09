By Dennis Agbo

A total number of Two Hundred and Twelve (212) south east trainees of the N-Skill programme in the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) have received starter packs after undergoing six weeks intensive training on the skills of Baking & Catering and in Tailoring & Embroidery, held at Master Skill Development Center, Agbani, Enugu State.

The stater packs given to the beneficiaries included sewing machines with other tailoring machines and materials, while the bakers got Gas cylinders, Ovens and other catering materials in addition to stipends.

Speaking at the closing ceremony in Agbani, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq said that the programme was a way of addressing unemployment in the country, adding that the NSIP programme was designed to cause positive change in the lives of the poorest and the most vulnerable in the country.

Farouq noted that N-Skill programme was based on certification system and accreditation of training provided through the informal apprenticeship system using community skills development centers and designed in line with the National Skills Qualification Framework and the National Occupational Standards.

Represented by the Ministry’s Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Peter Nwakpa, the Humanitarian Minister disclosed that the ministry is currently on boarding 23,991 N-Skill beneficiaries for the training on eleven trades such as auto mechanic, leather works and shoemaking, smart devices, welding and fabrication, Aluminum Assembly and Fabrication, among other trades.

She urged the beneficiaries to take the opportunity very seriously to make positive change in their lives by engaging in income-generating and productive activities.

The Enugu state NSIP focal person, Dr. Innocent Ogbonna who represented Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi told the beneficiaries that the aim of the programme was to assist them start a living, noting that the NSIP was under the M-Power programme, but has more impacts with skills acquisition.

“It’s for you to earn your own income and you in turn will help the country to grow, ” Ogbonna said.

The Training Manager, Mr. Chukwujekwu Agbata said that they gave them all the skills training they needed to succeed in life within the 40 days training, adding that the aim was for the country to move from consumption to production.

One of the recipients, Blessing Obilor from Abia state said that she was trained in baking and catering and received sufficient training to help her make a better living.

“I only plead that the federal government will help us in further training as they promised because it is said that knowledge is power,” Obilor pleaded.