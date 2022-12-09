By Chancel Sunday

Leadership of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, has expressed the hope that the party would clinch victory over the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023 general elections in riverine areas of Delta State.

The party leadership also boasted that teeming supporters were trooping into it in riverine Burutu, Patani and Bomadi local government areas of the state.

The leadership made the disclosure, yesterday, after an enlarged ward executive council meeting at Obotebe Ward 10, Burutu council area, where the party reaffirmed commitment to work harder to deliver its candidates in the area in 2023 general elections.

Chairman of Obotebe Ward 10, Mr Moses Zenearegha, and secretary, Mr Joshua Ogelegban-owei, in a statement disclosed that people in riverine communities were awakening to the reality of abandonment by the ruling PDP, stressing that supporters of the party were increasing on daily basis.

“It is apparent that the ruling PDP in the state has failed the riverine people and the area, where the bulk of the money accruing to the state coffers come from.

“YPP is assuring the riverine people that, with Hon. Simeon Loku at the Delta State House of Assembly and Engr Franklin Garry at the Senate representing Burutu North Constituency and Delta South Senatorial District, respectively, in 2023, the dividends of the much-awaited democracy will be delivered to the area with ease”, the party said.