By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged the military and other security agencies to remain apolitical in their involvement in the provision of security during the nation’s 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA’s newly acquired estate in Idu-Karmo in Abuja yesterday, the President urged the agencies to handle the distribution and monitoring of classified materials and other logistics ”professionally and in accordance with Standing Operation Procedures.”

Reiterating his earlier directive to security agencies to remain apolitical, the President said they must desist from behaviour that could bring disrepute to their organisations and the country and avoid compromising the democratic process.

On the newly acquired DIA Estate, the President said the befitting accommodation would enhance productivity and coordination of activities of staff of the agency, in view of increasing number of personnel to face new challenges and responsibilities.

He said: ”The significance of today’s occasion can be better understood by making the connection between shelter and productivity. This underpins the administration’s vision for provision of shelter to improve performance as well as comfort for workers, families and communities.

”This commissioning ceremony further avails another opportunity to reaffirm my confidence in the competence, commitment and achievements of the Defence Intelligence Agency’s giant strides achieved across the nation.

”I am confident that this new premises will yield enormous shelter dividends to the Defence Intelligence Agency staff, their families and the host locality.

”The acquisition of this accommodation is a great leap forward, but the envisaged benefits would be aborted without diligent maintenance.”

President Buhari, who charged the new occupants to ensure the sustenance of the high standard of the facility, also acknowledged the efforts of the agency towards meeting his administration’s housing policy of provision of housing to all Nigerians.

”The agency’s investment in staff accommodation complements our vision of achieving improved national security,” he said.

terrace buildings had been furnished as proto-types, while the rest would be furnished during the course of the 2023 budget implementation cycle.

Noting that officers, men and staff of the agency were deeply happy to have the estate as staff residential accommodation, the CDI said the feat would surely reduce accommodation challenges for staff members in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

On the operations of the agency, Adebayo expressed appreciation to President Buhari for approving their requests for technical intelligence and advanced technological acquisitions.

He announced that most of the newly procured technical equipment had been deployed and were helping to address the security challenges across the country.

”A few others are at different stages of acquisition and installation. These equipment have contributed immensely to degrading the capabilities of the threat groups in the North East, North West, North Central and South East geopolitical zones.

”We intend to intensify efforts to achieve Mr President’s promise of a more secure Nigeria before the end of this administration,” he said