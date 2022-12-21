By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A Civil Society Organization, Yiaga Africa, Tuesday, urged young candidates of various political parties contesting for different elective positions during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during a sensitization and capacity building lab organised by Yiaga Africa, for young candidates vying for elective offices in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States, Director, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, their campaign should focus on transformative leadership, and also leverage on accurate data in developing an effective campaign that promotes transformative leadership.

She said, “While the northwest region provides for 28 per cent of youth candidates in the country, Sokoto has 137 young candidates running for state assemblies. We hope to have more young people winning elections.

“The goal of political organizing is to be more practical in discussing effective campaigns, identifying capacities you need to build communication strategies that can help you communicate with your constituencies.”

She also advised young people to use accurate data to run their elections campaigns by identifying the number of Local Government, polling units, registered voters in their constituents and every other information needed to win elections.

“The lab is also an opportunity to develop strategies to build campaigns that promote transformative leadership to show that young people have the competence, capacity and the character to provide the leadership that the people desire”, she said.

The Political organizing lab also profiles the story of young people that won elections and also look at how to support young people to run and win elections because the 2023 elections ought to be elections for the youths.

“We want young people to be familiar with elections day operations and procedure from opening of polls, closing and result transmission and strategic ways to work with your campaign teams and party agents”, she said.

Meanwhile, also speaking during the political organizing lab, Professor of Political Science in Usman Danfodio University, Prof Suleiman Kuna, expressed worry over challenges young people face in politics, but called on to unite in order to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

Kuna told the young candidates that it is only through his hard work, resilience and perseverance these challenges can be addressed to change the narrative.

“The youth must unite together and confront these challenges irrespective of political party affiliation”, he said.

Also are in goodwill, the Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Youth matters, Hon Nuradeen Harande Mahe, said the political organizing lab is timely to boost young peoples’ emergence into public offices.

Mahe expressed optimism that 2023 will be better in terms of youth inclusion in politics saying “young people should be part of decision making in both legislative and executive positions.”

He advised young people not to relent in their effort and continue to campaign vigorously by calling their fellow youths to support them, saying young people are the majority of the voters in Nigeria.

“Come up with an enticing agenda that will help to solve challenges of young people in your constituency”, he said.