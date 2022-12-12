By Dayo Johnson

A youth group in the South-West, under the auspices of Odo Afenifere Yoruba, yesterday, expressed worry over the level of disunity and bitterness being witnessed among Yoruba leaders, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The youths said this while declaring support for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Akure, Ondo State.

Leader of the group, Mr Lekan Owolabi said: “Some Yoruba leaders have allowed personal interest to bring the Yoruba race backwards compared to other regions.

“This movement feels there is an urgent need to wake up all the political and traditional leaders in the Yorubaland to the reality of the negative effects of disunity among them on members of the younger generation.

“We find the disunity and lack of integration among the Yoruba people disturbing.

“Yoruba people used to be at the forefront of development in Nigeria. But, sadly, some of our leaders have now brought our race backwards.

“Politics and ego have torn them apart, leading to a situation where nobody is now providing purposeful and productive leadership to those of us who belong to the younger generation. “