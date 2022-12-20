Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu says Nigerians would prefer to elect the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general election because he understands the issues plaguing the country.



Speaking on AIT, on Monday night, Aniagwu said Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa understood the issues more than other party candidates and have articulated a policy document “My Covenant With Nigerians” to address the myriad of challenges bedeviling the country.



The Presidential Campaign Spokesman stated that Atiku was bringing on board his wealth of experience as a successful businessman, a former Vice President and Chairman, National Economic Council to bear on the job if elected President in 2023.



According to Aniagwu, Atiku Abubakar represents a whole lot of positives for the country because he is that candidate that towers far above all the candidates in terms of capacity to govern, understanding of the issues and mental alertness.



“He has the requisite experience to deal with insecurity, economy recovery, bringing back jobs, infrastructural development and of course the need to unify the country.



“We believe that Atiku is that man who has all the capability to function effectively and sufficiently equipped to reasonably address all the issues plaguing the nation.



“If you look at the many issues he has put on the table you will know that he understands the issues, because when he commenced his campaign Atiku was very much prepared on what he intends to do to better the lives of Nigerians.



“He has clearly identified the issues of hunger and poverty, insecurity, disunity, a dysfunctional economy and he is very much prepared to tackle them,” he said.



Aniagwu who is also Commissioner for Information in Delta further said that Atiku Abubakar could be likened to a consultant with enough surgical and clinical experience to tackle the economic malaise and rescue Nigeria from the abyss created by the inept APC-led federal government.



He said Atiku-Okowa would win overwhelmingly across the country because of the party’s ability to field candidates in all the state and federal constituencies as well as Senatorial districts in the 2023 general election.



“Atiku ranks very high in assembling experts to solve the nation’s challenges and the support and enthusiasm for the Atiku-Okowa ticket is much more than we anticipated and we are grateful to Nigerians for the massive support,” Aniagwu added.

RELATED NEWS