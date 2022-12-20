.

Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

As Nigerians gear-up to elect a new set of leaders at both the federal and state levels in 2023, female governorship flag-bearers of different political parties have promised Nigerians that they would do better than their male counterparts if voted to power.

They made the promise at a consultative media parley organised by the Women Radio with support from the United Nations (UN) Women and the Canadian Government in Abuja on Monday.

The female politicians spoke as the UN Women Country Representative, Beatrice Eyong, observed that though the proportion of women in parliament has doubled globally since 1995 to 26.4 per cent, this has not been the case for Nigeria, as women’s political representation has been on a steady decline from 1999 to date.



According to the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Abia State, Gladys Johnson-Ogbuneke, the people in her state have suffered for 31 years since it was created, stressing that she would prioritise education and security.

She explained that bad governance was responsible for the ENDSARS protest that engulfed the nation in 2020, saying “I watched with much sadness about the protests and movements in 2020. And I heard the stories about what goes on about police brutality in Nigeria. But I was very proud of the Nigerian youths. I was very encouraged that they’ve come of age, and that they could now boldly ask questions, so that got me into organising Zoom meetings with a group of them. And I found myself getting into civil talks and getting into civil political matters.

“Then I was also encouraged by them to come in and do something. We know in Nigeria, even though there is democracy, we don’t have any government that looks homelessness, education and any other social needs of the people. I plan to transform Abia State to a modern state. For 31 years, the best done by the people there is enough.

“I am going to make sure that our schools are digitised. Abia State actually looks like a glorified village. When you go to Umuhai, there is nothing that anybody can copy. I promise to develop the state and do my best.”

In the same vein, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Niger state, khadijat Abdullahi, said despite the fact that the North-central state has the largest land mass in the country, the government has failed to harness its potential.

“I will engage in the industrial revolution. Niger State has generated a total of about seven trillion Internally Generated revenue and that even goes to payment of workers. I am worried that there has to be a state of emergency on water. We have four hydro electric power systems and at a time, we have powered the whole country before and we can still do that”, she said urging women to leave the comfort zone so as to change the current situation..

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of Action People’s Party, Delta, Anabel Cosmos, stressed the need for women to change the narrative.

She said, “Women are suffering, our educational sector is suffering. With the little appointment that was given to me in Delta after I contested the governorship election in 2019, I was able to carry out some empowerment programmes in all senatorial districts. But I have decided to change. What we need is money. Let us support ourselves. Women don’t support one another. Enough of letting ourselves down in the public. We are managers in our home so we can manage our different States. I am here to challenge the men that I am going to do it better”, Cosmos said.

For the Presidential flag bearer of the Allied People Movement, APM, Evang. Dr. Ebiti Ndok-Jegede, her party will restructure the country if voted into power.

While noting the need to revive moribund industries, she said Nigeria could only move forward when the citizens change their mindset on governance.

She said: “Every local government can’t be industrialised in isolation, thereby creating jobs. We can reconstruct Nigeria in very many ways by one restructuring the economy of this nation. Inflation is high presently. Nigeria is a rich nation but see where we are today. What I want to tell you today is that Nigeria actually does need more than another has arrived in this nation to restore all the rights of the people in this country.

“So I’ve mentioned to you restoration, reviving, reconstructing, restructuring, we need to revolutionise the mentality of Nigerians. You need to begin to think positively that only the best is good for you as a Nigerian and we all have to work today.

In her remarks, the UN Women Country Representative, Beatrice Eyong, women currently occupy only 3.8 per cent of parliamentary seats across the national and state levels, adding that no woman has ever been elected as governor in the history of elections in Nigeria.

She said: “Everyone suffers from the under-representation of women and their organizations. Participation of women and girls in decision-making is needed for policies and budgets to effectively meet everyone’s needs and achieve crisis prevention, response, and recovery. When more women participate in public life and policymaking, greater emphasis and resource allocations point to social policies, environmental priorities and issues like health, education, childcare, infrastructure, ending violence against women and overall quality of life concerns.

“Several factors have militated against women’s effective participation and representation in politics, which you’re all aware of, having lived and experienced these challenges. These include limited funding to run political campaigns Economic disparities between men and women often mean that women cannot compete at the same level as men. For example, the cost of running an election campaign in Nigeria is astronomical and yet women in Nigeria earn 36 per cent less than men according to the World Economic Forum. Women are set back even before they begin.

“Women candidates have unequal access to media platforms to run their campaigns and create visibility for themselves. Candidates use mass media for political advertising and expend vast human and financial resources on planning and executing mass media campaigns, unfortunately most women cannot afford this compared to their male counterparts. In situations where the media covers political activities voluntarily, women candidates are often not considered newsworthy, consequently they are overlooked. In some cases, the media is used to reinforce gender stereotypes, weakening chances of women candidates to be elected.

She expressed the UN’s commitment to “strengthening our partnerships with government actors, the private sector, the media development partners and civil society to advance women’s political leadership in the 2023 elections and beyond.”