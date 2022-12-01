By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) on Thursday warned state governors using thugs to prevent opposition from mounting campaign materials in their domains that security agencies will soon descend on them.

The NSA gave the warning when he appeared on the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa Abuja

He also said that the security agencies have been given instructions to give those burning government facilities like the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the treatment they deserve.

The NSA said when the law enforcement agencies move, there will be no hiding place for the perpetrators.

Monguno, who was reacting to reports of state governors implementing policies that prevent the presence of opposition campaign materials in their states, blamed the action on what he called inferiority complex.

He further said that politicians hiring thugs do not believe in themselves, warning thar any person that engages in any unpalatable activity would be dealt with.

While cautioning the governors to restrain their thugs, he said that President Muhammadu Buhari has given clear directives that the 2023 election must be free, fair and credible.

The NSA warned the governors to “call their Capoon regime to order because when we move, there will be no hiding place.”

