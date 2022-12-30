By Dickson Omobola

Oroupawei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, High Chief Wellington Bobo has urged Deltans to vote for Chief Great Ogboru as governor and Mr. George Timinimi for the Delta South Senatorial District seat.

Addressing newsmen in Warri, the chief said if Deltans elect the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, candidates, the state would experience a new wave of developmental strides.

He warned Deltans to be aware of desperate politicians, saying: “Great Ovedje Ogboru and George Timinimi are the new kids on the block. They are dependable personalities, detribalised and can lead the people without sentiment.

“Both candidates are widely accepted. That is why I am preaching the political gospel of using the APGA platform to deliver the duo. A word is enough for the wise, I crave the indulgence of Deltans to think properly and vote for APGA. If we do, we will experience the unthinkable because it is the party with the Midas touch.”