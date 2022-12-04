The convener, Bayo Ikubuwaje and other members of the group in Akure, Ondo state.



By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A support group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the auspices of Independent Campaign Group for Bola Tinubu/Shettima, has promised to muster over 700,000 votes for the party’s presidential candidate during the 2023 polls in Ondo State.

The convener of the group, Bayo Ikubuwaje, over the weekend said in Akure, that to achieve this ” an intensive mobilisation of professionals, youths and women have begun across the 18 council areas of the state.

Ikubuwaje, said that “Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima had all it takes to pilot the affairs of Nigeria, Tinubu’s administration in Lagos did not consider primordial sentiments like religion, ethnicity among others in assembling result oriented team.

” Out of the over one million holders of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in the state, our group will muster nothing less than 700,000 votes in order to avoid the repeat of the 2019 presidential election when the ruling party lost in the state to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“We are a coalition of nonpartisan professionals, youths, women, people living with disabilities and indeed the diverse people of Nigeria who are residents in Ondo State.”

” The achievements of the standard-bearer of APC in both the private and public sectors, stands him out as the one with the best knowledge on how to turn around the nation’s economy for the best.

“Having taken professional, data based and thorough look at the leading candidates in the buildup to the 2023 presidential election, our coalition has come to a sober solemn and pan-Nigerian conclusion that the best hand for the job is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

“The records of performance of Tinubu as governor of Lagos State are glaring and clear to all. His practical economic thoughts have taken Lagos State from the position of a largely federal allocation dependent economy to being the 6th largest economy in Africa which is only second to that of Nigeria in the West-African sub-region.

“A leader is not measured by the number of followers he produces but the quantity and quality of leaders that he grooms. The Alumni of the TINUBU School of leadership are visible at various levels of leadership starting from the presidency, legislature, business and traditional institution.

“On the home front, with our personal relationship with him, we can assure the good people of Ondo State that the infrastructural deficits in the state will be decisively addressed and solved.

“With particular reference to the electricity problem that has persisted for almost two decades in Ondo South Senatorial District, surely and assuredly, the incoming Tinubu presidency will make it a matter of top priority. The relationship and connection to achieve this is there.

He said that “this is a national assignment for a better Nigeria. The task ahead to build a better Nigeria is beyond party affiliation. Nigeria shall be great. We finally urge all Nigerians to come on board for this national assignment.”