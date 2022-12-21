Adelabu

By Adeola Badru

The gubernatorial candidate of the Accord Party in the 2023 general elections in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has declared that the incumbent Governor of the state, ‘Seyi Makinde, will be dislodged from the Agodi Government House through joint forces.

He said, this was in view of the fact that, it would be difficult for one single political party to defeat the incumbent governor.

Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor (Operations) of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, made this declaration, yesterday, during an interactive session with some select journalists in Ibadan, the state capital.

The Accord governorship candidate, who said that he saw the possibility of political parties forming a coalition to defeat Makinde in 2023, insisted that without a coalition in 2019, Makinde would not have won the election.

While answering questions from journalists on the possibility of a coalition, Adelabu recalled how Makinde emerged winner in the last election through coalition.

He, however, said that he (Makinde) did not win because the people liked him, but because it was a survival game as the people did not have a choice.

The former CBN deputy governor, asserted that if the coalition is formed, he has high hope that his party, Accord will be the lead coalition partner.

He said: “I see the possibility of a coalition because it may not be so easy for one single political party to win. The PDP is not the way it was in 2019. We now have NNPP that broke away from PDP and SDP too. In APC, Accord has left. So, I see coalition parties coming together to unseat Makinde.”

“So Makinde cannot have as much votes he had during the last elections, because PDP in the state now is carcass of its own, they have series of problems within them, their grassroot mobilizers are no longer with them, people like Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan, Hon. Milikat Adeola, even those that are in the party are not there because of Seyi Makinde, Barrister Gbolarunmi has his own loyalists and they are for Atiku and not Seyi, so Makinde cannot have up to 100,000 votes this time around. People are already tired of his government.”

“With Accord Party we are going to snatch governance from the current governor, Accord Party is fielding the youngest candidates that are new set of people with good character, tested and trusted people, people that have names to protect, young achievers that comes from well known homes that will be representing their people in various political positions after the general elections.”

“I’m not contesting to make money neither I’m in the race to make a name. I’ve already made my money, and the name Adelabu is already out there, even before I was born, I have benefitted so much from the name, media and the good people in the state should compare and contrast between me and other contenders in the race, I’m in the race to take over Oyo state and turn it around for better.”

“Our quest is for better Oyo state and I urge the media to be part of this because media plays a vital roles in achieving a good governance.”

“Makinde’s performance in the last three and half years is not the best for us as pacesetter state, and that is why I have decided to run for the office of the governor in 2023 because Makinde’s performance is nothing to write home about, it is very clear that people have realised that Makinde is not the best for the state.”

“Another four years under Seyi Makinde led administration would be disastrous and anti-development, that is why we came out together again under Accord Party to rescue our dear state,” Adelabu said.