…promises to tackle insecurity

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised voters in Imo State that if voted into office as President next year, his administration will prioritize job creation, devolution of power to states and ensure that businesses thrive.

He made this promise while addressing party supporters during his campaign rally in Owerri, the Imo State Capital, on Saturday.

Atiku told the crowd he has delighted to be in Imo because of the fond memories he has about the state and its people considering the fact that the state has the enviable record of conferring on him his first Chieftaincy title.

He said, “The first chieftaincy title to be given to me was here in Imo State. If I am the president Imo will be the presidency It is Imo presidency.

“I know we have security Challenges all over the country, let me tell you when you elect me president I will come here sit down with you, discuss with you.

“What is your problem and together we will settle the problem But I have been associated with the Igbo nation for many decades. I know that you are businessmen, I know that you are traders and so forth.

“ I want to assure you that If I have the opportunity and you me business trading will pickup again, because in my policy document I said I am going to set aside $10 billion just to empower women and young men in business.“

The PDP candidate further said, “There will be absolutely no need for any young man or woman not to have something to do, we will provide jobs, if you don’t want jobs we will provide business for you we will provide an environment where business on my agenda, we will sit down with every part of this country whatever devolution will thrive.

“ I know the entire southeast is yearning for the restructuring of the Country and it is one of the five items of powers you want and the resources you want, we will work with the national assembly to make sure powers are devolved to the federating units.

“The PDP witnessed the greatest growth during its years. We shall repeat it and even surpass what we did when we were in government. I assure you that and that I swear to God that we are capable of doing it again.

“The people of Imo you and the southeast you have absolutely no reason to vote any other party other than PDP.“

Also speaking during the event, the Director General of the PDP Campaign, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal described Atiku as the right man for the job.

He said, “Our candidate, your own son, brother that you know too well that has done well for you before, he will do well for you again when you vote for him to become the president president of this country.

“ He is very familiar with the southeastern states. He is very familiar of the Ndigbo. Seeking for your own support for him to get elected as president of Nigeria for us collectively as a team to rescue, to reunite this country, to rebuild this country.

“For this country to recover from abject poverty, from insecurity, from economic malaise. You know that the APC government has inflicted on this country in the last seven years.

“You will be convinced that Atiku Abubakar is the greatest and the greatest of the candidates that we have in this election, a pan Nigerian, a unifier who will by the grace of God reclaim and recover Nigeria and set Nigeria on the path of restructuring and on the path of economic growth.“