By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

FOLLOWING rising politically motivated attacks and killings ahead of 2023 general elections, women groups vowed not to accept killings of women in politics.

The resolve was contained in a communique of a 3rd annual Women’s Conference, with the theme, ‘2023 and Nigerian Women in Governance: Sustaining the Momentum for Active Participation’, which lasted two days, and was organised by the Canadian Government, Action Aid Nigeria (AAN) and other partners.

The thrust of the conference is on addressing violence against female politicians.

They also used the conference to woo support for female political candidates in all political parties vying for elective positions during the 2023 general elections.

And also urged women not to be intimidated but get involved in the electoral process via active participation in the elections.

However, they pointed that the Nigerian political space is not conducive to women as they are not adequately and equally exercise their political rights, and it is fraught with discrimination and intimidation.

They said, “Despite the major role women play in societal development, women are yet to be given recognition. The underrepresentation of women in politics is rightly attributed to some cultural stereotypes, abuse of religion, traditional practices, patriarchal societal structures, and the lack of supportive legal and policy framework.

“In the 2011 election cycle over 1000 fatalities were reported and we see this trend continue to the 2019 election in Kogi state where Salome Abuh, a PDP woman leader in the state was burnt alive. Nigerian women still mourn this.

“Just recently, we received the news of a Labor Party woman leader in Kaduna state who was also murdered. We are yet to receive news, if any, on the investigation of this case. In the history of violence against women in politics, female politicians have encountered all forms of violence ranging from sexual harassment, bullying, blackmail and even murder.

“Research has shown that even NYSC members serving as INEC adhoc staff have fallen victim of this violence.

“We condemn in strong terms the murder of the Labour Party woman leader; Victoria Chintex in Kaura, Kaduna State who was reported to be shot dead at by unknown gun men at her residence on Monday Night (28th November 2022), while her husband sustained gunshot injuries on the leg.

“Nigerian Women demand that the killers be apprehended and brought to justice as soon as possible and that clear and active measures be taken by the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to make sure that such acts are not repeated.,” the communique added.