..expresses sadness and shock over the death of Delta APC supporters

The Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Ede Dafinone has called on Deltans to vote out non-performing politicians, especially the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Delta State, insisting the days of just occupying political offices without bringing dividends of democracy to the people is over.

“The days of politicians just occupying offices and not responding to the people’s need is over. The years of minding your pocket and not your people’s needs are gone,

“A politician voted into office should be answerable to the people, if he does not perform you have the right to vote him out, if you continue to vote a non-performer, he will leave your roads in bad shape, your schools dilapidated without chairs, your hospitals without drugs and your communities underdevelopment” adding that 2023 is the year of the people.

Dafinone who spoke while on his Ward to Ward Campaign in Udu local government area, Ward 1, at Otor-Udu town hall today, also narrated how he intends to empower over two thousand youths, when he gets to the Senate.

“We have been empowering people since 2007, we started after I lost the primaries and I told myself you don’t need to be at the Senate to empower people and since then I have empowered over 2500 persons in areas of tailoring, welding, hairdressing, catering and iron bending if I can do that one at my level without political power what will happen if I get there” saying that his goal was to empower over two thousand youths a year who will, in turn, empower others,

He called on the crowd to vote for all APC candidates in next year’s election, adding that with Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President, Ovie Omo-Agege for Governor, and other APC candidates Deltans will experience good governance.

Speaking at Ogbe Udu in Ward 1, the House of Assembly candidate for the APC, Hon Collins Egbetama called on his people to vote for APC candidates insisting the candidates will take Delta to new heights.

He said”We will continue to reach out to you all because we want a better Delta, we will not continue to accept their kind of leadership that has brought nothing to us, and our people, that is why you must take your destiny into your hands and vote us in” he said.

Also speaking, the chairman of UDU Ward 2, Mr Joseph Oyibodoro called on Chief Ede Dafinone to rehabilitate the Otor – Udu road down to Orhuworu road if he eventually emerges as a Senator at the polls.

He said politicians have repeatedly promised them to rehabilitate the road, that after voting for them, they disappeared, only to visit them again after four years.

Wards visited today include Udu Wards 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Meanwhile, Chief Ede Dafinone has suspended the postponement of their Ward-to-Ward campaign tour to Udu Local Government Area earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday to a later date, following the death of some APC supporters in a boat mishap on Tuesday,

In a Press release dated 22nd, December 2022 on Thursday morning signed by Chief Abel Idigu, the campaign Spokesperson, the group expressed shock and sadness over the boat mishap.

The statement read: ‘The Ede Dafinone Campaign Organisation, (EDCO) has expressed shock and sadness over the sad news of the death of two Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters, three missing and several hospitalised in a boat accident along the Warri River in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of the State.

It was reported that one of the boats which was conveying our party supporters was involved in an accident at the Okerenkoko section of the Warri River resulting in the death of our party faithful during our campaign tour to Ugborodo and Gbaramatu communities on Tuesday.

To this effect, the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organisation wishes to announce the postponement of our Ward-to-Ward campaign tour to Udu Local Government Area scheduled to hold on Thursday to a later date in honour of our departed members.

Our candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone, the Delta Central APC Senatorial Candidate and indeed, the entire Ede Dafinone Campaign Organisation, EDCO are still in shock over the sad incident.

On behalf of our candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone and the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organisation, we commiserate with our party chairman, Engr Omeni Sobotie, and most especially the family of the victims who died in the course of “Building a New Delta” of our collective dreams.

While we hope that the three missing persons be found alive and well, we pray for the speedy and total recovery of those currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

We pray God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear this painful and irreplaceable loss, and may God grant the souls of the departed eternal rest