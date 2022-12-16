David Odeli

The chairman of Tisun community management Council in Warri North local government area, Comrade David Odeli has urged Deltans to vote massively for Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Atiku/Okowa joint ticket noting that their victory at the elections is a sure bet to rescue the country.

He said since the independence of Nigeria, things have never been worse like this president Mohammed Buhari’s APC-lead government.

According to him, Everywhere in Nigeria; from North to South and East to West, Nigerians are dying every second. The level of insecurity has never been like this,.even under the military. Nigerians are no longer secure in any part of the country.

“The cost of living has become unbearable, where a litre of petrol is being sold for 250 naira in a county that’s among the leading crude oil producers in the world.

“Nigerians are seriously regretting voting for the APC considering what the citizens are going through. Everything about the country has been completely destroyed by the Buhari administration and his party; the APC.

“Nigerians are no longer secure, the economy is completely damaged, the price of domestic items are beyond imagination, cost of living has become very worrisome.

“With this disappointing report of this disastrous government called APC, Nigerians must do everything possible to vote the APC out of government in 2023.

“It’s obvious even to the blind that the APC administration has failed woefully and the citizens are left with no other option than to vote the party out of power come 2023.

“APC has brought so much pain, untold hunger, hardships, insecurity, etc to Nigerians. A party that is so insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, and vowed to make life more difficult and miserable for Nigerians.

“History will never be kind to anybody who is supporting and defending this evil party”.