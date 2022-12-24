The Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC, in Delta Central, Chief Ede Dafinone has urged the people of Udu local government to vote for the candidates of the APC insisting that a vote for the party is a vote for a better Nigeria.

He, however, urge the people to get their PVC, this, the Chartered accountant said, would enable them to elect credible leaders of their choice who would offer good governance and effective leadership for the good of the people, as well as guarantee a bright future for their children.

Dafinone who was addressing people of Ward 9 at Orhuwhorun Town Hall in Orhuwhorun on his Ward to Ward campaign said “We must make this state great again and the power lies in you, you must have your PVC and vote for those whom you trust, vote APC to guarantee your future, vote APC to have your state back, vote APC to create jobs for our people”

He stated that the decision to make Nigeria great again lies in the hands of the electorate, adding that a vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a vote for better Nigeria.

“We want a better country that is why we have selected qualified candidates who has a track record and we are proud of, everyone knows what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done with Lagos State and what Ovie Omo-Agege has done in the State as Deputy Senate President, his impact can be felt in every community, with my humble self as the party candidate in the Senate and Barr Collins Egbetama as the Udu House of Assembly candidate for the party, be rest assured that you

are in capable hands, that is why we are saying a vote for APC is a vote for better tomorrow, a vote for a better Nigeria, a vote for infrastructural development, a vote for Nigeria of our dreams”

The former NEXIM board member stated that youths should see reasons to play active roles in determining who occupies elective positions in the country.

According to Dafinone, women and youths constitute a larger percentage of Nigeria’s electorate and should be encouraged not to shy away from ensuring their votes count in the 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, Mrs Akpovwerha Iriri, an APC chieftain and member of the Ede Dafinone campaign has called on the people of Ward 5 to vote for all APC candidates.

Mrs Iriri who was addressing members of Opete community noted that as a woman with integrity she will never be part of a politician who has no good intentions for his people insisting that a vote for APC candidates is a vote for a better country adding that 2023 is the year to change those who has been in power without performing”