The Jigawa office of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has inspected 14 Computer Based Training (CBT) Centres in preparation for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, Mr Mukarram Bello, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

Bello said the centres were inspected by a team of inspectors, headed by Prof. Muhammad Sabo, the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Dutse (FUD).

He explained that the gesture was aimed at ensuring the suitability of the centres to participate in the 2023 UTME registration and examination.

The PRO listed the inspected centres as JAMB Professional Test Centre, Federal University Dutse ICT CBT Centre, Federal University Dutse E-Learning Centre, Federal University Dutse E-Learning Centre 2, BHT Inter Systems CBT Centre, Al-Hikmah CBT Centre and Sule Lamido University CBT Centre.

Others are Binyamin Usman Polytechnic CBT Centre, Futuremap Foundation CBT Centre, Jigawa State Collage of Education CBT Centre 1, Jigawa State Collage of Education CBT Centre 2, Jigawa State Collage of Remedial and Advanced Studies CBT Centre, Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic CBT Centre Jigawa State and the Institute of Information Technology, Kazaure.

According to him, the exercise is also to accredit centres earlier in order to ensure hitch-free 2023 UTME examination. (NAN)