The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has said that Okobo LGA will be the gold mine of Akwa Ibom State when he is voted into power next year. But to make this a reality, Pastor Eno also said the menace of pirates in Atabong, Okobo LGA and other coastlines communities in Oron axis of the State will be combatted and defeated once he is sworn in as governor in May 2023.

The leading governorship candidate made these promises at the PDP campaign rally at Okobo LGA, yesterday, December 15, 2022. He said that his administration will be very keen and focused on commerce, tourism, and rural development, adding that Okobo is blessed with abundant natural resources that will be explored to the fullest to boost the economy of Akwa Ibom State.

“I am very interested in commerce, tourism and rural development. Okobo. I promise you that Okobo and indeed the entire coastline of Akwa Ibom will become the next gold mine for Akwa Ibom State” Pastor Eno said. According to him, his government will organise the riverine communities into functional fishing cooperatives, building their capacities and empower them to make money out of their natural habitat. “I know that the predominant occupation of Okobo people is fishing and we know that most of you hire boats for fishing. The day we assume office, you are going to have your own boats through your cooperatives… We will put a cold room and adequate drying facility for you so that you’ll not run at a loss. That is my promise to the Okobo people and all the riverine communities of Akwa Ibom State”, he said.

He also commended the people of Okobo for their unwavering support and loyalty to PDP,since 1998. He said the time has now come for Okobo people to be properly rewarded. Part of that reward according to him is the nomination of Senator Akon Eyakenyi to contest side by side with him as the Deputy governorship candidate as she is going to be the first elected female deputy governor of the State. “She is going to be a mother and a sister and everything for you in Oro nation and Akwa Ibom State at large” Pastor Eno said.

Governor Udom Emmmanuel who was represented at the rally by his wife Martha, said that Pastor Eno was not just a man of capacity, competence and character, but a seasoned entrepreneur with a heart of compassion for the youths and less privileged people in rural areas. The Director General of the Campaigns, Ambassador Assam Assam, SAN and the State Chairman of PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan commended the people of Okobo for their firm belief and support for PDP. They told the mammoth crowd to ensure that their PVCs are safe and secure in readiness to vote for the PDP Umbrella that will cover them from the storm of poverty.

Earlier, the Chairman of Okobo LGA, Dr. Sylvester Attah noted that Okobo is the ‘vote basket’ of Oron land, promising that the entire votes of the area will be given to PDP as usual to further the peace and security enjoyed in Okobo in particular and the State as a whole .