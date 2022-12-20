With the pledge to create1,000 jobs in the sprawling Akwa Ibom oil palm plantation spread across three LGAs including Esit Eket, stakeholders of Esit Eket LGA yesterday reaffirmed their total support for Pastor Umo Eno, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, assuring at the same time that all other candidates of the PDP from the presidency to the House Of Assembly will sweep the 2023 election without any stress in Esit Eket LGA.

The stakeholders made the pledge through their political leader, Elder Benjamin Udobia, during the PDP governorship campaign rally at Esit Eket Sports Stadium, Uquo. “I stand here to reaffirm our decision that Pastor Umo Eno is our unanimous choice. This decision cannot be changed or challenged because we have no alternative to Pastor Umo Eno and the PDP in this local government area”, Elder Udobia said, to the applause of the mammoth crowd.

The Council Chairman of Esit Eket, Mr. Iniobong Robson, added his weight to the pledge of total support for Pastor Eno, a man he said he has known closely for more than 20 years. He re-echoed the well known personality trait of Pastor Eno as a man of rigour and diligence, insisting that the governorship candidate is also humility personified. “In Esit Eket, we are a reliable PDP family and we are very coordinated. Therefore, we will unanimously give all PDP candidates our overwhelming votes come 2023”, Robson who is also the boss of Association of Local Government Chairmen, ALGON, in Akwa Ibom State said.

Speaking to the enthusiastic crowd, Pastor Eno focused his attention on the Akwa Palm Industry, a massive oil palm plantation, now known as Dakkada Global Palm Industry. He had visited the plantation to see the progress of work on his way to the campaign grounds and was impressed with the progress of work. The plantation that was abandoned for 20 years, but was put back on the front burner by the Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2019, when he appointed Pastor Eno to spearhead the resurrection of the palm oil industry in his capacity as the Executive Director, Agricultural Investment Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation AKIPOC, just before he was promoted into the cabinet as a Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources. Eno said the LGA is highly endowed with agro resources, prominent among them being the oil palm which grows in surplus quantity across the local government area and deserves palm oil refineries when he becomes governor in 2023.

“This is the oil palm hub of Akwa Ibom State and indeed Nigeria. We are going to install palm oil refineries here in the Dakkada Global Oil Palm Industry in order to ensure a full value chain that will create jobs for more than 1,000 youths. We will be sending out many youths in this area on training in order to build the capacity of indigenes to participate in managing the palm oil refineries and other industries associated with oil palm…From my personal assessment today on my way here, I believe we have already satisfied the conditions and requirements of the Central Bank for injection of funds”, Pastor Eno said.

Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel, the First Lady Of Akwa Ibom State who has for weeks now captured the imagination of Akwa Ibom people as a very effective campaign speaker said Pastor Eno is a man of depth and insight in managing people and organisations. Speaking on behalf of Governor Emmanuel, who was away on national assignment, the First Lady described PDP in Akwa Ibom State as “a very organised party at every level”, a quality she said makes for the success and consistent dominance of the party in the State.

She said the PDP cannot perform any less in the coming election, especially at a time when women can no longer afford kerosine and gas, not to mention rice and other food items at Christmas. “The change that they promised us is a change from bad to worse…Come 2023, PDP must be returned not just in Akwa Ibom but at the centre. It is clear to everyone now that the APC has brought to all Nigerian a level of untold hardship that cannot be tolerated and they must go…” she said to the loud ovation of the crowd. She appealed to Esit Eket people turn up en mass as usual to vote for PDP at all levels.