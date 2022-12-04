The Akwa Ibom State PDP Governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno has assured the people of Itu LGA of the completion of the ICT hub known as Science Park, the Car Assembly Plant,as well as the equitable and fair distribution of projects in the area, that will engage the youths and stimulate the local economy.

Speaking at the PDP Governorship Campaign rally in Itu on Saturday, Pastor Eno promised to partner with the World Tourism Organisation, the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism, UNWTO, to develop the Mary Slessor legacies and artefacts as a World Heritage Site. “We are going to ensure that the Mary Slessor site comes alive. We will construct a good road that will lead to that site, because tourists who land from Ibom Air need good roads to link up to the Mary Slessor site. We will work with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to recognize that site as a world heritage site so that it can be on the world map”, he assured.

Speaking further on the tourism potentials of Itu, Pastor Eno promised the rehabilitation of the boat regatta that Itu was known for in the past. “Itu used to have a boat regatta, which was part of the festivals of the State. I know that due to the communal crisis in the area, that festival has been put on hold. We’ll look into it to make sure we find a lasting solution to these problems and bring back those glorious days by starting the boat regatta again. This too will boost the local economy of the people. We have done our needs assessment and I will unfold more of our plans for Itu in due course”, he stated.

The PDP Governorship candidate also said the Science Park in the LGA remains a critical project that will usher the entire Akwa Ibom into the era of knowledge economy. “This government has tried to resuscitate it but due to COVID-19, the Chinese experts had to leave and till now they can’t return because the disease is still prevalent in that country. We will ensure that the Science Park is resuscitated because it will help our youths. The car assembly plant is another project that we will ensure its completion”.

As part of his agriculture agenda for Itu, Pastor Umo Eno said Itu has fertile lands and assured that the area will be part of his focus in his agricultural revolution plan. “By the grace of God, we will build an agro-processing plant here so that our youths, men and women will be gainfully employed and be self-reliant”, he noted.

He promised to collaborate with security agencies to ensure that the menace of sea piracy is brought to the barest minimum so that the development of the non-oil sector that will earn the State the needed foreign exchange can become a reality.

Two of the former PDP governorship aspirants from Itu LGA, Obong James Iniema and Dr. Sampson Sydney Akpan were at the rally to demonstrate their support for Pastor Eno, while a large group of APC and YPP members dumped their parties and were formally received into the PDP by the State Chairman of the Party Elder Aniekan Akpan. The well attended rally was graced by Governor Udom Emmanuel, his wife, Dr. Martha, the deputy governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, as well as all the PDP candidates in the 2023 elections.