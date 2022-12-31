…we’re lucky to have Hon Onyejeocha as our representative-Eze

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, tricycles riders under the auspices of Tricycle Union of Umunneochi, Friday, threw weight and assured massive voting for Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives and All Progressive Congress, APC, candidate for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Chairman of the Union, Eze Solomon, said the resolution by his members was borne out of reciprocating the laudable gesture and impact made on their lives and livelihood by Hon Onyejeocha, hence now is the time to appreciate and reward her with their votes to return her to the Green Chambers of the National Assembly in order to continue with her developmental strides.

Eze made the declaration after a brief meeting held at Hon Onyejeocha’s country home in Umunneochi, where members of the Union also received food items to celebrate the New Year with families and friends.

He said the decision is made and no going back, and he added that they will mobilize for mass turnout of voters across the constituency and ensure she (Onyejeocha) gets a bloc vote from them.

He said: “The main reason we are here today is to thank our leader, the person of Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, for all she has been doing for our people and once again declare our support for her ahead of next year’s election.

“She is one of best leaders in entire Abia State and we count ourselves lucky to have her as our representative. She has been a strong and reliable voice for her people.

“Go round the two Local Government Areas she represents and see what she has been doing for our people.

“Roads, schools, health care centres, some with her money. Free medical care and scholarship scheme for indigent students through her foundation.

“She has no rival as far as 2023 is concerned, even the oppositions know this.”