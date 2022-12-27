By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the political pedigree of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stood him out from other candidates

Gbajabiamila said Tinubu has done what none of the other presidential candidates has ever done when he served as the governor of Lagos State for 8 years from 1999 to 2007.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders of Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Surulere, Lagos State on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said Nigerians should vote for Tinubu because he is the only candidate that has something to show for what he did in the recent past.

“Today, they say there are four, three or four front-runner presidential candidates. There was something that I used to say many years ago. I used to say it is not by mouth, it is by what you do, the seeds that you’ve sown.

“So, today, I ask people of all the front runners, they all have records; Asiwaju has a record of 8 years as governor; Peter Obi has a record of 8 years as governor in Anambra; Atiku has a record as Vice President for 8 years. When you put their records side by side: there is no competition whatsoever, Asiwaju stands tall shoulders above everybody.

“In his (Tinubu’s) case, Lagos is not even like a state; Lagos is like a country in terms of population, in terms of density, in terms of different people in the state and look at what he has been able to do,” he said.

The Speaker noted that because of Tinubu’s track record, “this election is the one that we must campaign based on persuasion, for us to go out there and talk to those who are still sitting on the fence, who are persuaded based on religion, or ethnicity. Let them be persuaded by records, that is what I want from you.”

Gbajabiamila said he had been able to fulfill thousands of requests from people in Surulere and beyond, noting that “I am only now asking for one request, that we all come together, go and knock on the doors of those who are not with us, go and campaign vigorously for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The Speaker thanked the people of Surulere through the leaders of the CDAs for electing him during five different election cycles to represent Surulere 1 Federal Constituency as well as for their support since 2003.

He noted that CDAs were the backbone of democracy anywhere in the world, which was why he always accorded them respect and reached his constituents through them.