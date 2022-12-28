Bola Tinubu

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Committee in Osun State, Comrade Adegboye Adebayo has disclosed that the manifesto of the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the panacea to challenges facing the country.

Speaking with journalists on the need for Nigerians to choose right during the 2023 General Elections, he said Nigerians only need to interrogate Tinubu’s manifesto to realise the quality of candidature for national development.

The National Director, Media & Publicity, Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, added that dissipating energy on candidates’ health issues is not the right questions to ask hut their antecedent and capacity to deliver on their electioneering campaign.

“Compared to other candidates, Asiwaju Tinubu’s manifesto offers solution to the major challenges facing the country now. The issues of power generation and distribution, the issue of insecurity, the issue of policing and restructuring is properly addressed in the manifesto.

“We are calling on the teeming electorates to begin to address major issues that bothers on development, insecurity, health and education. Asiwaju’s antecedent has shown that he is far ahead of others in terms of delivering on electioneering campaign.

“It is now our duty to enlighten Nigerians, including those at the rural areas to understand, realise and key into the agenda of the best candidate available this time”, he said.

Also speaking, a member of the PCC media committee, Wale Olayemi urged members of the APC to embark on door-to-door campaign selling the manifesto of Tinubu to the masses.