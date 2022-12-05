New Chairman APC Canada chapter , Mr Nick Apata

…To set up committee to debunk social media blackmail about party, candidate

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will lead the country to the promised land if elected in 2023.

Chairman of the Canada chapter of the party, Omololu Nick Apata, said this after the election of the new executive members of the party in Canada.

Apata, said that “the party that has been in power since 2015 and by God’s Grace, it will continue to lead Nigeria towards the promised land when Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes the president in 2023.

“We are blessed to have Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, a transformative and visionary politician as our flagbearer.

Speaking on the objective of the party in Canada, the new chairman said that ” My primary objective for APC Canada is to ensure that we are well positioned to promote the values of our great party and its presidential candidate to Nigerians in Canada and to our compatriots back home.

” Luckily our chapter can boast of diverse but dedicated members who are also very resourceful.

“After the 2023 elections and with our principal as the president, APC Canada hopes to play a significant role in deepening the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Canada.

“For those who do not know, Canada is a world powerhouse economically. It is a country that nature has been so kind and generous towards. Her people have also utilized those natural resources to an enviable global success.

“Therefore, there is a lot that both countries can share in critical economic areas such as agriculture, extractive resources, engineering, and technology.

“APC Canada was very active in promoting and contributing towards the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

“We were actively involved financially by sending funds to the party in Abuja and in utilizing the media to ensure that our presence was felt in the electoral process.

” We are determined to do even more in the current political dispensation to ensure that our great party maintains and sustains the continuity necessary to leave an indelible footprint of growth, development and stability for generations yet unborn in Nigeria.

“We are already making our presence felt in Nigeria by working with and supporting the Diaspora Directorate ably headed by Prince Ade Omole.

“It is also great to have a prominent member of APC Canada Chapter in the person of Dr. Abiola Oshodi as a member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“In a couple of weeks, we will be having our inaugural lecture where we hope to draw audiences from across the globe with a focus on the role that technology will play in the ABAT Presidency.

“We know our candidate is very keen on the use of technology as a vehicle for economic and social transformation of society.

“We are very hopeful that he will be able to join us for this very important presentation. Apart from contributing financially and in materials in this election, we are in the process of setting up a committee that will be dedicated to the debunking of social media misinformation directed at our party and it presidential candidate.

“There’s so much at stake in the forthcoming elections, it is not surprising therefore that in desperation, some people have turned social media to the harbinger of slander and blackmail.

“The role of the committee among others, will be to counter any lies or misinformation towards our principal candidate with facts that will invalidate their tissue of lies.

Apata however, thanked all the members of APC Canada for their dedication and steadfastness over the years.

He said that ” this is the time to come together to support the party and its presidential candidate who has what it takes to take Nigeria to where it truly belongs in the comity of developed nations.

The newly elected executives include

Vice Chairman, Media and Publicity secretary, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, General Secretary, Dr Yemi Adegbite, Assistant Secretary General, Mr Hareef Olatunde, Legal Adviser, Barrister Jide Oladejo and the Organizing Secretary, Ibraheem Haruna.

Others include the Youth Leader, Anuoluwapo Afuwape, Women Leader, madam Ify Azikiwe, Deputy Women Leader, Madam Awawu Omotunde and the Financial Secretary, Awonuga Ayodeji.