By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Reacting on the ongoing war of words between the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmad Tinubu and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, the Kano political stalwart, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has declared that Tinubu is not capable of ruling Nigeria.

Shekarau stated this while addressing newsmen in Kano on Sunday during a Tertiary Students, “SignUp for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Contest”, organized by Hajiya Baraka Sani, a former minister of agriculture, adding that the war of words between the duo is uncalled for.

Shekarau further expressed dismay over the way the media is overblowing the unfortunately misguided utterances coming from both PDP and APC Presidential Campaign Councils, saying the press is largely behind what is happening today.

However, Shekarau, insists that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is seriously incapable to be the next Nigeria’s president in view of his situation which is apparent.

“When we said the man is seriously sick or he is unstable in his activities are we wrong? How can you vote for this him as your number one citizen?”.

Speaking on the initiative, Hajiya Baraka Sani has stated that over 50,000 students have signed up for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Contest in Kano alone and are doing so on their own, without prejudice from anybody.

Sani noted that the endorsement of Atiku presidency was an automatic thing because all sectors of human endeavors are doing it across Nigeria, saying the students are the latest on the lists.

She said that the students whom one hundred percent of them are from tertiary institutions and have attained voting ages on admission into the tertiary schools, adding that there was no coersion in their participation.