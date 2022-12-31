By Dennis Agbo

The Association of Igbo Town Unions, ASITU, has charged communities in it’s domain to think about home investment and homeland security as 2023 elections approach.

National President of ASITU, Chief Emeka Diwe in a statement in a Christmas message felicitated with Ndigbo on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and on high expectations of a prosperous New Year.

He however urged Igbo communities to make critical deliberations on community development and the choices to make in next year’s general elections, noting that various deliberations driven by Presidents-General of various communities would be collated.

“I therefore welcome all our Igbo brothers and sisters who are visiting home from other parts of Nigeria and around the world. You are our pride and we urge you, not only to continue to remember and visit home often, but also to invest at home, because like we know; there is no place like home,” Diwe felicitated.

He also felicitated with the traditional institutions, the women and youths who he said are custodians of the Peoples values and culture.

“Aware that this festive season is when we organise Town Hall Meetings in our various communities to discuss issues affecting the community, state and the nation, I charge you to make security a priority in your agenda.

“The youths and indeed every individual in Igbo land, must be tasked on the slipping and sinking security situation in the South East. Our youths and all at home must be alert and those in diaspora must show deep concern in securing our environment and preserving our timeless heritage in line with our old belief in being our brother’s keepers.

“The security of life and property of the Igbo and in Igboland and everywhere must be our individual and collective business. Poverty, ignorance, youthful exuberance and adult delinquencies seem to be dictating the tunes and driving the lives of many of us. It is time to rethink and apply caution. While we call on all to remain vigilant and proactive, we also request that we focus on doing first things first and right things right.

“I also enjoin you to concentrate on topical subject matter of politics, and economy especially as the 2023 general election is around the corner. We are all aware that Igboland has become hopeless, helpless and lifeless because of constant threats to life and property, and heightened state of insecurity some of which are alleged to be self-inflicted.

“The association considers the 2023 general elections a decisive moment for Nigerians especially Ndigbo wherever they are. This is a period when we have to take our destinies in our own hands. 2023 is no doubt an opportunity for Nigerian people to reclaim Nigeria by voting for competence, capacity, capability, equity, fairness, justice, inclusiveness, proven track records, honesty, prudence and deliverable ability.

“Therefore, in your deliberations, we urge you to instill in our people the consciousness that we can only achieve more by being united and being at peace with ourselves and our neighbours and our hosts rather than singing discordant tunes. We must maintain our tested and reliable “Igwe bu Ike” philosophy in our approach to all matters, including national projects.

“Finally, please note that the outcome of your deliberations will be collated and used in taking decisions in the forthcoming Retreat/Summit of National Igbo Discourse which will soon be convoked in collaboration with Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, the traditional institution and other stakeholders,” Diwe disclosed.