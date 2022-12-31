Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council has urged politicians to be mature during the campaigns for the 2023 general elections in the state.

Tambuwal, who made the assertion in an interactive session with journalists in Sokoto on Saturday said doing so would foster unity and peaceful electioneering process.

“As we all aware, our state and Nigeria require more peaceful atmosphere for a smooth transition.

“In Sokoto, some of our areas are facing security threats which our political activities need not to increase the situation but symphathise with the victims.

“I am happy with the way and manner the ruling PDP has inaugurated its campaign which was generally rancour-free.

“We have witnessed the campaign were people go about their business activities without any intimidation or harassment.

“Therefore, politicians should be guided to ensure peaceful process, because it is with only peace the system could be sustain,” he said.

On the G-5 PDP Governors, Tambuwal said: “PDP is a law abiding party and it would explore lawful avenues to bring any of its erring members to book.

“The five good colleagues that are in G5- you know, I have always been saying this, we engage in political engineering and political negotiations. It is not a war of attrition .

“I always submit that in this our business, whatever it is that you are doing , even if you try to hide it, it will come out. You cannot plan and execute a political project in your own bedroom.

“So, when my colleagues resolve on what to do, I think it is then that the party will now respond on whatever position they have taken,” he said. (NAN)