The Southern Solidarity Movement for Good Governance, has commended Governor Okowa of Delta State, his Akwa-Ibom counterparts, Emmanuel Udom and others for the support they are giving to the PDP Presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The group is a leading articulate voice in ensuring that Atiku Abubakar is elected President of Nigeria come 2023.

In a press release, they congratulated the recently sworn-in Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for emerging victorious in the Osun State Governorship election and taking the oath of office in a peaceful and festive atmosphere.

The Vice President, Timothy Sule, who hails from Edo State, said, “We are happy that our mentor and friend, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has finally been sworn in as the Governor of Osun. We congratulate him, his family, and the people of Osun. The Governor, who is a firm believer in our struggle, is a dogged fighter and committed leader. We know that under his leadership, Osun will prosper”.

Also speaking in their recent meeting over the weekend, Stanley Edokpolo (the President) restated their message: “Due to the state of the nation, we are backing His Excellency Atiku Abubakar to execute his plan to return Nigeria to its lost glory. It is only the Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa tickets that can reset and rescue the nation”.

“We are Nigerians, regardless of the region or state we belong to. Our country is in free fall. In 2013, many would not believe our currency would be this worthless.

The state of insecurity, hunger, and the rising cost of living is code red. Nigeria is bleeding profusely, and no band-aid can help at the moment. It is only radical strategic planning brought about by seasoned experience and in-depth knowledge of the Federal system possessed by Atiku Abubakar that can save our country.

“Therefore, it is not a time to play discriminatory regional politics. We are appealing to our people to walk the high road by supporting Atiku/Okowa ticket to restore hope to the hopeless and wipe the tears of the motherless and fatherless.

“We also want to state that we are very proud of His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for standing firmly behind our endorsed Presidential candidate. Governor Okowa has the resources to contest for the Presidential ticket. But he is an intelligent leader who faces reality and knows that Nigeria needs Atiku’s experience, qualities, and network.”

Similarly, the Director of Communications, Abiodun Omolara Williams, a seasoned journalist from Ogun State, said, “We are delighted with the support of leaders like His Excellencies Udom Emmanual (Governor of Akwa Ibom State), Godwin Obaseki (Governor of Edo State), Douye Diri (Governor of Bayelsa State), Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (Governorship candidate of Delta State/Speaker Delta State House of Assembly/Vice Chairman, Speakers of House of Assembly, Nigeria), and other well-meaning leaders from the southern region, not forgetting our national leader, President Goodluck Jonathan.

“We proudly support the covenant mandate of Atiku Abubakar. Atiku’s campaign covenant is a vision in waiting for all Nigerians and will benefit all southerners. As members of the Southerners Solidarity Movement for Good Governance (SSM4GG), we believe this vision supports the political aspirations of many of our past leaders in the South, especially goals that advocates strong regional presence and autonomy like establishing a state-level police force, etc.”

In addition, the group is full of praises for the southern leaders who have not been swayed by matters of lesser importance such as Southern Presidency, Southern Party Chairman, and so on.

The Group’s Mobilization Director, Ben Adhuze, recently contested the House of Assembly in the Isoko South constituency 1. He added: “We believe in rotation of power and zoning, and we know that Atiku Abubakar’s government will not shortchange the South because we know the man’s principles of equality and nationalism. His vision of restructuring, economic expansion, and technological advancement aligns with ours.

We are working assiduously to restore Nigeria to its lost glory. Atiku is the Man. PDP is the party.”

The group noted that Atiku/Okowa ticket is the ONLY hope for Nigeria and calls on Nigerians, regardless of region, religion, or political divide, to massively elect him.

It also appealed to the prayer of the faithful for a peaceful, free, and fair election to deliver Atiku come 2023, stating that the nation needs the intervention of God now more than ever.

Also present at the meeting were Olatunbosun Williams (Organizing secretary), Prince Adebayo Babawande (Secretary General), Chief Olanike Babawande (Woman Leader), and Sam Ogundare (Director of Protocol). Ok

