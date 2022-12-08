A socio-political group, South South People’s United Forum (SSPUF), Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Chapter have endorsed all candidates of the All Progressives Congress covering its constituency and Bola Ahmed Tinubu for presidency.

The endorsement which took place on Tuesday at the local government secretariat brought together professionals from all walks of life from the South South region of the country but resident in the local government.

Those who spoke said the endorsement of the APC candidates was a show of appreciation for how the South South has been carried along in key decision making and appointments in Lagos.

The Vice Chairman of Ajeromi Ifelodun, Hon. Lucky Uduikhue said he was one of the beneficiaries of such decisions being that he is from Edo State.

Hon. Lucky Uduikhue

His words: “We are endorsing all APC candidates from the presidency to the state House of Assembly because we want to show our people and our party that we are for them. Everyone from the south south living in Ajeromi Ifelodun is ready and prepared to deliver and support our party.

He further said that the group has a committee that will embark on a house-to-house campaign until the day of the election.

Also speaking, Lagos State Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube reiterated the endorsement as a show of appreciation.

Those endorsed are: Bola Tinubu (President), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Governor), Idiat Adebule (Lagos West), Kalejaiye Adeboye Paul (Reps), and Sabur Akanbi Oluwa (House of Assembly).