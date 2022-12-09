…receives rousing welcome from Governor Yahaya Bello

By Gabriel Olawale

It was a rousing welcome for the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and National Youth Mobilisation Directorate led by Seyi Tinubu stormed the Lord Lugard House in Lokoja, Capital of the Kogi State to preach the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Ambition to the electorates.

The Group had visited Governor Yahaya Bello to a campaign for the APC Presidential Candidate and also distribut a Social Welfare Packages to Victims of Flood Disaster that wrecked havoc in the State.

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC Presidential Candidate led the train to the State, as he identified Kogi State amongst the State identified by the Group to visit and support.

Appreciating the gesture and acceptability of the Group by Governor Bello, Seyi Tinubu said the Governor has been of immense support to the

APC Presidential Candidate and his Running Mate, while also thanking the deputy Governor for joining them in Lagos to show his support during the walk.

Reacting to the words of Seyi Tinubu, Governor Bello said, “Seyi Tinubu is my junior brother as i am the first born of Asiwaju, Let us be prepared for a victory Celebration because by the special grace of God, Tinubu is our next president.

“I gave you kudos for all you have done because you’re touching lives. You are simply taking the foot steps of our father, Asiwaju because he have also touch life’s accros the country, so i am not surprised with your kind gesture towards my people in Kogi State by distributing social welfare packages to person’s affected by flood disaster in 2022”, Governor Bello Said.

The Governor stressed further that people may be saying that he has been quite for sometime now, but he is doing some underground work for Asiwaju.

“I am with Asiwaju. I am doing some underground work for the success of Asiwaju as President and for the APC, that is why I haven’t been following the Campaign train up and down. Come 2023, we will record a landslide victory”.