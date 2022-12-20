By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of next year’s 2023 general elections, Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Stella Oduah, PDP, Anambra North has unveiled her phase December free medical outreach for constituents.

According to a statement signed yesterday by Ezennia Nonso Chukwudebe and made available to Vanguard, Senator Oduah had before now engaged in this exercise every month in the seven local Government Areas that make up her Senatorial district in line with her passion to positively impact on the health sector and improve on the health status of her people.

The programme is slated for 20th and 21st December, 2022.

Chukwudebe in the statement said, “As you already know, the Distinguished Senator Stella Oduah has always organized monthly free medical outreaches in all 7 Local Government Areas since she became Senator and in her usual manner, she has outlined the dates and venues for the December edition.”

“Please find below a list of locations and dates for the upcoming phase one, free medical outreach which will host a plethora of qualified medical personnel who will be attending to thousands in need of medical attention, FOR FREE!”

He said that the free Medical outreach would take place in Akpaka Primary School Field Akpaka; Ibekwe Junction Iyiowa Odekpe; Bethel Anglican Church Awada; Holy Spirit parish Omagba; Our Lady of Fatima Woliwo; Army Barracks Onitsha; St. Theresa Mba Farm; Ihu Ogbeukwu Iyiowa; Ezeolisah family Square, Umudaike Village Square Atani and Nkwor Omor.

Other designated areas are Ossomala Junction, Ossomala; Christ Anglican Church Old Market Road Onitsha; Akili Ozizor Junction,Akili; St. Stephen Catholic Church, FHE onitsha; Akili Ozizor Island; Elekereche Island; Odekpe Island; Ogwuikpelle Island and CPS Akili Ogidi.

Recall that Senator Oduah had last month provided free Cervical, breast cancer screening and treatment for her constituents.

The provision of these free medical attention by Senator Oduah were received with enthusiasm by her Constituents who described the gesture as a very welcome development, saying that she is God sent and a personality who has the interest of her people at heart, just as they have assured her of their continued support in her political journey as a way of paying back for her generosity and kindheartedness.

According to a statement from her office “Distinguished Senator Stella Oduah in her altruistic nature, sponsored breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment for the women in her constituency. This was carried out just after the prostrate cancer treatment for men.

Senator Oduah had also last month presented keys to two brand new ambulances to the management of the Waterside Hospital Onitsha and the St. Luke’s Hospital Okpoko, just as she had earlier donated same ambulance to the Onitsha General Hospital around the same time her bill seeking the establishment of a Federal Medical Center in Onitsha, was passed by the 9th Assembly.