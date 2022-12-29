By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI -ISOKO Development Union, IDU, the apex socio-cultural organization of the Isoko nation has endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta South Senatorial district, Mr. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas as it’s preferred candidate for the district in 2023 general elections.

It noted that the Isoko people had been supporting other ethnic nationalities in the senatorial district to hold various political offices in the last 20 years, saying it was only fair and just to give room to them to produce the next senator for the district.

The endorsement was made at the annual conference of the IDU held at Oleh, Delta State, during which Isoko traditional rulers gave their blessings to Joel-Onowakpo and the House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the Isoko federal constituency, Mr. Johnson Ukodhiko

Speaking during the conference, President General of the union, Prof. Chris Akpotu noted that the Isoko people had agreed on the senatorial seat “and we have continued to pursue that vision irrespective of political party affiliation.”

He described Joel-Onowakpo as a very competent and strong personality, he said “l can assure you that by the time that Senate is put together, Joel-Onovwakpo will rank top even though he is going to be a first timer.

Thanking Isoko indigenes, DESOPADEC and other organizations who provided relief materials to victims of the recent flood, he said the light up Isoko project had “attracted much attention and we have been involved in multi-level discussions with an International firm of Turbine Power from the USA.”

While expressing worry about what he described as the “under tapped potentials” in the Isoko nation, he noted that the people were yet to optimize the gains that should ordinarily come with their “barrage of personalities and this to my mind is borne out of systemic bickering laced with the pull him down syndrome and the satanic dosage of egoism.”

Akpotu advised the Isoko people to “resist any uncivilized approach that defies the essence of democracy” in the forthcoming polls, saying “A sure mix of your functional conscience and your thumb will do the magic of electing service oriented leaders and not “mafiosaic’ leaders who will not have anything to do with his electors after declaring them winners.

“Our peace must not be mortgaged for the desperate behaviour of any politician. In other words, no space should be left for political militants rather a ground for rationale, objective and civilized democratic behavior that solely lies on the thumb and not in fisticuffs.”