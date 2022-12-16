.

*Bomadi is cheated—Gbagi

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI—The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has assured Delta Ijaw of infrastructure development in the riverine area of the state if elected into power in the 2023 general election.

Gbagi gave the assurance, Wednesday, during the party’s Campaign Team visited Bomadi, the headquarters of Bomadi local government area of Delta State.

The campaign, tagged “Hurricane Gbagi”, was greeted with a rousing welcome by Bomadians at the Olou Primary School field, which featured singing, dancing and speechmaking.

Earlier, the campaign train visited the bishop, of the Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, who lamented that Bomadi was lagging behind in all basic necessities of life.

However, Gbagi assured the people Bomadi local government area of his readiness to change the narrative of Delta Ijaw if elected into power in 2023.

He said: “Delta is the richest state in Nigeria, it’s lack of foresight that has kept us where we are. Bomadi is the only area where there’s no tertiary institution.

“I feel that Bomadi has been cheated and when I’m elected, I will give priority to establishing a tertiary institution in Bomadi, rehabilitation of the Bomadi-Ohoror road and electricity in Bomadi and employment opportunities for the youth.

“There’s hopelessness in the land because of bad leadership. When the economy starts moving, that’s when you have a government and SDP is on a rescue mission”.