John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party has welcomed the outcome of the recent Polls conducted by NOI polls describing it as a call to work harder.

Chief Spokesperson of the LPPCC, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said this in response to enquiries from Vanguard, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said, “We welcome it (polls), it points to the fact that Nigerians are identifying with our candidate and our message. For us, it means a call to work harder because there is still a lot of work to be done.

“While the polls are in our favour, we are not resting on our pars. We are not taking the support of Nigerians for granted.

“We know that a majority of Nigerians like all of us in this campaign are tired of failed promises, propaganda and lies which the current regime has unleashed on Nigerians.

“We feel the pain of several of our compatriots who for no fault of theirs are forced to live in abject poverty, insecurity and misery because of bad governance.

“We will continue to engage Nigerians from all walks of life to sell our candidate and our party manifesto.

“I want to appeal to all Nigerians especially our supporters who are yet to get their Permanent Voters Cards to please go to INEC centres to collect them because this is the only weapon we all need to bring about the change we all so desire.”