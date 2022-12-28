…condemns violence, intimidation

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH about eight weeks to the general elections, a non-profit making organization, Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, Wednesday, cautioned Nigerian youth and women to reflect and vote wisely instead of being cajoled by some politicians who do not mean well for them.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Israel Uwejeyan, where the Congress pointed that the hardship occasioned by different factors that have overtime brought misery to Nigerians who are only remembered when it is time for elections.

According to the statement, the youth of Nigeria have the power to shape the future of Nigeria via their Permanent Voter Card, PVC, by electing credible and selfless leaders who are transparent, accountable, and committed to improving the lives of all citizens.

He said: “All Nigerian youths and women are to use this time to reflect on the importance of their vote in the forthcoming general election.

“The youth and women of Nigeria have the power to shape the future of our nation by choosing leaders who are transparent, accountable, and committed to improving the lives of all citizens.

“As we prepare to head to the polls, it is crucial that we carefully consider the candidates and their track record of serving the public. We must demand integrity, honesty, and a commitment to transparent governance from those seeking to lead our country.

“We must also recognize the importance of our own participation in the democratic process. By exercising our right to vote, we can ensure that our voices are heard and our interests are represented in government.

“This festive season, let us take the time to educate ourselves on the issues that matter most to us and the candidates who will best address them. Let us use our votes to create a brighter future for ourselves and for all Nigerians.

“We encourage all Nigerian youths and women to make their voices heard at the ballot box and to choose leaders who will work tirelessly to build a stronger, more prosperous nation for all.”

However, he (Uwejeyan) expressed worry and condemned the recent violence and politically motivated killings across the country.

“It is very barbaric and uncalled for seeing some evil politicians sponsoring and deploying intimidation and violence against perceived rivals and enemies including harmless women whose blood they are spilling because they want to be elected by all means via their nefarious actions.

“We unequivocally condemn intimidation and bloody attacks by some politicians. We want to tell them that they cannot this time around cow Nigerians to vote them the way they have done in the past”, he said.

He also called on security agencies to investigate and bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to book.