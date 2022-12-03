By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of next year’s general election, the National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity – Sahara Deck, has tasked residents of the nation’s capital, Abuja, to ensure they collect their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs in order to participate actively in the polls.

The confraternity gave the charge on Saturday at an awareness campaign for residents, tagged, “Our Votes Count” which kicked off at Area 1, Garki Motor Park.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC had on Friday announced a new window for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards which will take place in each of the 774 local government areas from Monday 12 December 2022 to January 31st 2023.

The Capoon of Sahara Deck, Olamide Oni who led the campaign, stressed the need for members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW to take advantage of the new window offered by INEC and collect their PVC’s.

“Remember that it is your duty to vote. Please vote for the candidate of your choice,” he urged them.

Chairman NURTW, Garki Branch, Ibrahim Jibril, appreciated the association for coming to sensitize his members.

He urged his colleagues to collect their PVCs on time so that they can be able to vote. He said the NURTW will continue to cooperate with the Pyrates Confraternity to spread the “Our Votes Count” campaign.

NAS members also visited the popular Area 1 Shopping Mall where they sensitized people on the streets about their duty to vote.

