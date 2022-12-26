By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- THE Nembe Divisional Council of Chiefs, NDCC, in Bayelsa State has urged indigenes of the area and residents of the state in general to collect and protect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to enable them vote candidates of their choice in next year’s general elections.

This is just as the Council also ladvised party politicians against acts that would endanger the peace, unity, stability and corporate existence of Nembe speaking people at home and abroad during the campaigns and voting in the 2023 General Election.

The admonitions was contained in a communique issued at the end of Nembe Divisional Council of Chiefs meeting held at the Nembe City Hall, King Koko Square, Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State,

declared opened by King Dr. Edmund Daukoru, Mingi XII Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom.

According to the communique which was signed by Chairman, NDCC, Chief(Sen) Nimi Barigha-Amange, Secretary-General, Chief Theo Kimoerigha-Onu, and Public Relations Officer, NDCC, Alabo Nengi James-Eriworio, resolved that the era of tumult and war are over and all internal issues and disagreements be discussed and settled on a round table.

They said: “Council thanked the Bayelsa State Government of Nigeria for the flag off of the

Nembe-Brass Road and resolved that its eventual completion would attract

rapid development and immense benefits to the entire Nembe Se, Bayelsa State

and Nigeria in general.

“Council advised its members to remain neutral as far as possible in active

politics. However, those who participate in active party politics should do so

with decorum and decency expected of Nembe traditional War-canoe Chiefs.

“Council urged all people in Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas to collect

and protect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to vote candidates of their choice in the 2023 General Election. Council urged all people from Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas to teach their children and wards their mother tongue.”

The meeting was attended by 157 registered war-canoe Chiefs and was presided by its current Chairman, Chief Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange.