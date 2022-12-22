By Olayinka Ajayi

For the second time in four months, a new poll conducted in December has shown that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi is ahead of the three other frontline candidates.

The poll conducted by NOI Polls Limited and commissioned by Anap Foundation showed that Obi leads Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Speaking on Channels Television, Politics Today, President of the Foundation, Atedo Peterside on Wednesday said Mr. Peter Obi’s support has strongly gone beyond social media as the election has moved past a three-horse race.

He said: ” Obi has 23 per cent, Tinubu scored 13, Atiku got 10 and Kwankwaso polled 2 percent in the fresh poll released in December.

“Nobody has gained or lost more than 2, 3 percent. I don’t know whether that is good news or bad news but it is as if nothing has happened fundamentally, no significant shift,”

He said mobile phones were the instruments used to conduct the poll because of increased mobile phone penetration in the country, adding that a large percentage of people are undecided.

Peterside also said the interest level in the next general elections is driven by economic challenges plaguing the nation, poverty, insecurity, amongst others.

He noted that the appetite of the youths in this election is high and carpeted candidates who have dodged presidential debates.

Anap Foundation had released a similar poll in September in which Obi also led the other 17 candidates in the race for Aso Rock’s top job in 2023.

It would be recalled that spokesperson for LP, Presidential Candidate Dr. Yenusa Tanko earlier insisted that the party will not be intimidated saying “the judgment against Dr. Doyin Okupe was a gimmick to de-market Mr. Peter Obi.

“Looking at the political situation, a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki who was charged of N23.3bn fraud case involving himself has been set free.

“That was why we called it a syndicated attack . Those that were supposed to be convicted are walking freely” Tanko said.