Former Presidential Spokesman and Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Council, Olorogun Ima Niboro, has called on Deltans to take their future into their hands and enthrone tangible change in the state in the 2023 general elections.

He made the call in Abuja over the weekend while addressing newsmen on the progress of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s Governorship campaign in the state.

He stated that the 2023 election is an opportunity for Deltans to make intentional decisions that directly impact their lives for the better. He said that poverty, despair, spiralling crime rate, and avarice in public governance must come to an end in the state, and expressed hope that Deltans would do the needful on election day.

“Our people are overwhelmingly desirous of change that is tangible and enduring, and there’s no better opportunity to demonstrate how they feel than during the coming elections. The level of poverty and deprivation in Nigeria’s most blessed state is staggering and unacceptable. “

According to him, “the indices of development and transition from poverty globally always involve direct, intentional actions and steps taken by the critical mass of the people given the right opportunity.

“ With the candidacy of Senator Omo-Agege and the erudite programme he has designed, the opportunity for Deltans is now.

Our people can follow a path of significant change and make a break from a past of sustained poverty in our land”

“Given the solid provisions and plans detailed in the APC manifesto, Deltans can create something remarkable. Senator Omo-Agege’s economic programme re-envisions the parameters of development in the EDGE agenda, a programme that ends the alienation of the people.”

Niboro said the in coming APC government will “establish a one-stop repository of business knowledge and information to both local and foreign investors on ease of doing business; make strategic investments to develop appropriate business operations; enhance infrastructure; reform the public service; cut the cost of governance, eliminate waste and deny corruption and other crimes room to thrive.”

The former Presidential Spokesman said all citizens will easily connect with the Omo-Agege’s program of “massive jobs creation, and general economic opportunities for the people through empowerment and entrepreneurial opportunities.”

“Under an APC government, the people will witness the end of youth unemployment, second-rate infrastructure, huge debts, rising crime and widespread poverty. We must therefore rise in one massive resolve to enthrone the APC’s solid programme as a sure way to pull our people out of despair and poverty and into prosperity and abundance.”

Said he: “Our target is to create the right environment and support mechanisms, including structured state guarantees for escalation of employment and job opportunities, the enactment of laws that empower women and give relief to smallholder farmers in rural communities.”

He assured that under Omo-Agege’s leadership Delta State would witness increased budgetary spending on social safety nets to cover more vulnerable citizens and guarantee steady economic growth.