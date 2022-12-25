.

…urges Nigerians to keep hope alive

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has appealed to Nigerians to keep hope alive, saying that the darkest hour often precedes daybreak.

Ayu said this in his Christmas Message to Nigerians which was made public in Abuja, on Sunday.

The PDP Chairman expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their patience and long-suffering under the worst seven to eight years of our lives as a nation.

He equally urged Nigerians to cheer up because according to him, this is our last Christmas celebration under the APC.

Ayu used the occasion to review the almost eight-year presidency of President Muhammadu Buhari and returned a damning verdict: Nigeria has never had it so bad.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, Ayu was quoted as urging Nigerians to hold on and vote out the incompetent APC in next year’s general elections.

In the statement, entitled “The Light at the End of the Dark Tunnel,” the PDP national chairman said 2023 presents the citizens the golden opportunity to redirect the course of their history via their voters’ cards.

The statement read in part: “Nigeria deserves better than the shame, the ineptitude and the mediocrity on parade since 2015. We have never had it so bad.

“This is our last Christmas under APC’s rule, though. It’s been almost eight years of misery, regrets and lamentations. We don’t need anyone to remind us of the untold hardship arising from their broken promises.

“The 2023 general elections present us the opportunity to take our destiny into our hands, to say enough is enough. And we can say that with our votes.”

“We can redirect the course of our history by voting in those who are competent, visionary and service-ready. They will tackle, headlong, the problems of insecurity, educational crises, economic stagnation and youth restiveness,” Ayu assured.

Stressing the need for the people to vote right and wisely next February, the former senate president said Nigerians brought the problem upon themselves via their voters’ cards and they can only correct it with their voters’ cards.

“Just get your voters’ cards ready. With it, we will reclaim our country from APC’s misrule. And with it, we will enthrone tested, trusted and people-friendly leaders,” he added.