By Clifford Ndujihe, Dayo Johnson, Anayo Okoli, Dapo Akinrefon, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Peter Duru, Levinus Nwabughiogu Omeiza Ajayi & John Alechenu

LAGOS — Remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor, that security agencies would not succumb to pressure from politicians to compromise the 2023 elections, elicited sharp reactions in the polity with a call by some stakeholders for those pressuring the military to be unmasked and dealt with.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, accusing opposition parties as being the ones piling pressure on the military, some of the stakeholders, who commended the military for its pledge to resist any pressure, said those responsible should be arrested.

Those who spoke yesterday included the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political organization, Afenifere; apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE; and the Middle Belt Forum, MBF.

Indeed, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, appealed to the military to remain apolitical and challenged politicians to go to the field and test their might instead of trying to cut corners just as the Labour Party, LP, said it took solace in President Buhari’s assurance of level playing field for the polls.

We won’t succumb to pressure — Gen. Irabor

Disclosing that some politicians were pressuring the military to undermine the polls, the CDS, however, urged Nigerians to put their trust in them as they remain totally committed to maintaining neutrality.

Irabor also said that the armed forces will keep faith to directive of the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari that the military remains neutral during the elections.

Appearing on the 61st Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Gen. Irabor said some criminal elements may try to compromise security personnel, noting that necessary measures are being put in place to ensure that they obey President Buhari’s directive.

He said personnel are being trained to be more professional while Standard Operations Practice (SOP) before, during and after the elections have been codified and distributed to them.

Asked how far the military is prepared to go to resist pressure to compromise elections given President Buhari’s directive for neutrality, he said: “I’m glad that you reiterated the commander-in -chief‘s directive to the armed forces.

“I’m afraid you say you have a worry. Rather than worry, I would rather think that trust should be anchored.

“Of course, there will always be pressure from all quarters, wanting to induce security forces, not just the military, the security forces, the police; that’s what criminal enterprise is all about. That is what something that is wrong is all about.

“But what makes the difference is the professional approach to dealing with those issues. And that’s what the military is committed to doing.

“Now, (that is) the reason we have ramped up our training in that regard, sensitization, a lot of engagement across, the formations and units, is being undertaken. And then, more so to now articulate code of conduct for all our personnel, which has been done and distributed.

“So what? Why should they act before, during and after the elections? These are being codified in the SOP that have been issued to them. So, it remains the duty of the commanders to ensure that the directive, as indicated and the contents of the SOP are adhered to by every personnel in the armed forces.

“So, please, cease from worrying. Rather, trust and also engage others to trust that we will keep faith to these desires.”

Protecting INEC facilities

The CDS noted that the armed forces have heightened operational engagement across the country to tackle contemporary and emerging threats, putting contingency plans to facilitate the smooth conduct of the 2023 General Elections in support of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in conjunction with other security agencies.

He said efforts are in place to safeguard critical national infrastructure, assuring that the armed forces are committed to meeting their constitutional imperatives to ensure a safe and secure Nigeria.

Military targeting no one in South-East

The CDS denied that soldiers are targeting some people in parts of the country, particularly the South-East, for rougher treatment, saying that it is not possible because the military is composed of people from all parts of the federation.

He explained: “The Armed Forces are peopled by people from 774 local government of this country. And there is no single unit or formation where you have only a group of soldiers coming from a particular part of the country.

“So, what will be the interest? Sometimes, the consciousness of the people is what has been transmitted to their consciousness. Perhaps, it might be necessary to interrogate them and see how we can re-conscientise our people to know that. We are in this together.

“What do I stand to gain? Yes, I’m the CDS. I know the officers and men that I lead, I know what we have transmitted into them by the way of training, I know the fundamentals, our ethics.

“I will also appeal to you, to reconscientise our people for them to know the apparatus of the state in terms of looking at the issue of security are for the good of the people and not against the people. We are not against the people.

“So, there’s no way the military will go and shoot people. It’s not possible. We won’t do that and it was not done during EndSARS.”

Achievements of the military

The Chief of Defence Staff also spoke of the key achievements of the military in the effort to keep the country safe including more recruitment into all branches of the security services, routing of insurgency and banditry as well as the action to curtail oil theft leading to increase in crude oil production.

He also said that over 300,000 people have been freed from the hands of abductors since 2014 while refugees who fled the North-East due to insurgency have started to return.

He said that former insurgents now being trained will graduate in February next year before their reintegration into the society.

On the fight against banditry, he said the armed forces have strangulated bandits’ supply chain and destroyed several hideouts.

According to him, the military efforts have averted several communal clashes and restored socio-economic activities in troubled areas while several criminal elements were arrested including drug dealers, weapons suppliers, kidnappers, cultists and religious extremist.

On crude oil theft, he noted Nigeria’s colossal loses of oil revenue as at 2014 that was about N1.92 Trillion, saying that piracy and kidnapping were unprecedented just as several illegal pipeline connections were used to steal crude oil and illegal entry of unauthorized vessels undetected.

He affirmed that between January and July 2022, Nigeria lost about 437, 000 barrels of oil per day to criminal entities

Irabor said as part of the solution, Falcon Eye Maritime intelligence facility was commissioned in July 2021, offshore Patrol Vessels were purchased, and operational deployments and capabilities were re-jigged.

He added: “The President directed the CDS to coordinate the kinetic and non-kinetic interventions to curb oil theft.

Through several joint operations, security operatives destroyed 959 metal tanks, 737 ovens, 452 dug-out pits, 355 cooking pots, 179 wooden boats, recovered 35.8 million litres of crude, 22 million litres of diesel, 25,000 litres of PMS, 207 pumping machines and 12 welding machines.”

Opposition, not

us, putting

pressure on

military — APC

Reacting to the CDS comment of politicians pressuring the military, the ruling APC said it was not among political parties mounting pressure on the military to compromise next year’s general election.

Rather, the APC said such action could be the handiwork of the opposition which it said are jittery about the polls.

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, and Chief Spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN stated this in a chat withVanguard.

Keyamo said with APC’s wide acceptability, it has no need to put pressure on anybody or institution to rig the polls and is working towards having a free, fair and credible general election.

He said: “With the strength of our party nationwide and the overwhelming acceptability of our candidate in all the regions of this country, we don’t need to put pressure on any institution to compromise the polls.

“We are eager that the polls are accepted internationally as free, fair and credible so that our much anticipated victory (by the Grace of God) is not tainted with illegitimacy.

“It is obviously our opponents who are weak and disorganised are be involved in this kind of pressure.”

Remain a political, PDP appeals to military

Also reacting, the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation implored the Nigerian military to remain apolitical by sticking to its constitutionally approved roles as the nation approaches the 2023 polls.

Making the appeal in Abuja, spokesman of the Campaign, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan, said: “Our campaign urges the military hierarchy to ensure that the rank and file operate within the confines of the rules of carrying out the responsibility of internal security.

“What is important is for the military to guarantee a credible military of our nation. They have the duty of protecting the territorial integrity of our nation and a duty of conformity with the laws.

“The politicians who are putting pressure on the military should go and engage the people who will vote, they should go and sell their promises and should stop mounting pressure on the military.

“If you look at the political climate of our nation today you will agree with me that the presidential candidate of our party Atiku Abubakar, who is campaigning and also talking to Nigerians are marketing policies, promises that he plans into his government when he is sworn in as president on May 29, as such we counsel other politicians to stop mounting presaure on the military.”

We take solace in Buhari’s assurances- LP PCC

Also commenting, the Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party said it takes solace in assurances given by the President Buhari that he would ensure a level playing field for all contestants in the 2023 general elections.

Chief Spokesperson of the LP PCC, Dr. Tanko Yunusa said: “We have always believed in the assurances given by President Buhari that his administration will give all contestants a level playing field before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

“We believe that our military is now populated by professionals who know their responsibility and are willing to uphold their oath to the service of our mother land and that they will not bow to the pressures of those who hate this country to do anything untoward to truncate our march towards building a more stable and peaceful nation.

“We are also not unaware of comments and actions of the Presidential candidate of the ruling party.

“It is in this light we wish to appeal to the ruling party and its candidate not to push Nigerians to the wall by the use of violent rhetoric and incitement such as the one used by Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in London.

“He was seen and heard on video encouraging his supporters to ‘grab power and run with it.’ This is not only inciting but an invitation to chaos.”

Pressure on military ominous — Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it was ominous for such pressure to have been exerted on the military in the first place and called on Nigerians to be alert and ensure that the 2023 elections are free and fair.

Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, regretted that despite the mood of the nation, some politicians are still thinking of ways to circumvent the electoral process.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural body commended the military for resisting the pressure and urged them not to budge under any circumstances.

Military shouldn’t be compromised — Afenifere

On its part, the Afenifere urged the military not to take any action that will be detrimental to the 2023 general elections.

Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi said: “Since 1999 when we began this present democratic practice, Nigerians have heaved a sigh of relief that civil rule is taking root in the country and year in, year out, we are trying to consolidate on civil rule practice. We are assured, from time to time, by President Buhari that everything will be done for the 2023 general elections to hold and that it will be free, fair and credible.

“We, in Afenifere, believe in this affirmation by the president and for that reason, we are calling on all strata of Nigeria to do everything humanly possible to cooperate with the INEC to ensure that the expectation and affirmation of President Buhari and by extension, Nigerians, concerning the 2023 elections, come to reality.

“We call on the military to cooperate and not take any action that will be detrimental to the 2023 general elections. We also call on all politicians to cooperate and ensure the elections hold and that they are free and fair.”

In addition, General Secretary of Afenifere, Chief Olusola Ebiseni said that “the statement of the Chief of Defence Staff might have been interpreted out of the intended message.

“To us, if as he was quoted, he only said “security agencies are always under pressure to compromise elections in the country”, General Irabor would only be speaking from historical perspectives and we would not have to join issues on such reality.

“If however, he has full knowledge of such acts being perpetuated under his watch as the head of the Defence profession, what Nigerians need from him is action that would unveil such acts of subversion of the nation’s constitution and its democratic process.”

Such people should be arrested — YCE

In like manner, the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, urged the military to apprehend those who want to compromise the elections.

General Secretary of the YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide said: “For me, it is a big surprise that people will have the effrontery to approach the military and attempt to compromise them.

I would have expected the military to get those people arrested because such people are breaching the laws of Nigeria.

“For people to have the courage and effrontery to approach the military and urge them to compromise is surprising. I think the military should brace up and get such people apprehended.”

MBF commends military, warns political class

On its part, the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, commended the military for resisting overtures from those who want to compromise elections in the country.

National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said: “That statement by the Chief of Defence Staff shows that our military is standing up to its role of defending the territorial integrity of this country. When our military stands up as an established institution then our democracy will survive.

“Such a statement is very encouraging and laudable. We should encourage them to go along that line and not allow politicians to influence them. As a strong institution they would help to ensure that our country remains a strong democratic entity in the comity of nations.

“All of us should support the military to be neutral and ensure that our territorial integrity and our elections are not compromised. The political class should desist from corrupting our institutions whether it is the military, the Police, the Civil Defence, the DSS or whichever institution of governance that we have.”

Desperate power-mongers on the prowl — Ogene

Also speaking, a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Victor Ogene “called on all lovers of democracy in Nigeria to be vigilant if the country’s march to enduring democracy is not to be untimely derailed.”

According to him, the alarm by the CDS “is a wake-up call to all patriotic Nigerians, to the effect that desperate power mongers are on the prowl, determined to ensure that, rather than the People’s will, their sense of entitlement is foisted on the populace

“Pray, besides the party in power, and its enablers outside government, which other Nigerian has the temerity to attempt putting the country’s military and other security agencies under pressure to compromise the 2022 elections, as disclosed by General Irabor?

“Nigerians would remember that we have travelled this path before, when non-state actors openly interfered in the National Assembly presiding officers’ election in 2019.

“Although President Muhammadu Buhari’s assurances of neutrality — as further restated by General Irabor — is reassuring, this disclosure by the country’s military coming only two days after the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, took a swipe at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s insistence on the use of the Bimodal Voter’s Accreditation System, BVAS, still leaves some uncleared cobwebs.

“Could there be a nexus between Tinubu’s position of two days ago, his party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu’s attack on the same BVAS one week ago, and the latest disclosure by General Irabor?

“I dare say that, these occurrences are not mere happenstance, nor unintended coincidences. Having deployed BVAS in the conduct of recent elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun – to the applause of all and sundry – it may be correct, after all, to situate the expressed fears for BVAS by the APC, and the alarm raised by General Irabor.”