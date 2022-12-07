By Jimitota Onoyume

A group, : Oneness Vision Initiative, has enjoined Nigerians to vote wisely at all levels in next year’s general elections.

A statement made available to the Vanguard in Warri and signed by the Secretary, Mr Abide Tubokeye , said it was high time Nigerians voted credible leadership that would take the country out of the woods.

The statement captioned ,: No more suffering and smiling “, said Nigerians should ignore sentiment and vote wisely.

It said Nigerians should endeavour to use their Permanent Voters Card,PVC to vote against candidates with questionable characters, ill gotten wealth and character challenges.

” No more suffering and smiling.

Oneness vision Initiative a Nigerian based organization and a voice of the grassroot is advocating for a better Nigeria and a stop of the suffering and smiling of her citizens.

“We are a blessed Nation in both natural resources and human resources. Its appalling that after 62 years of Independence we are yet to get it right .

“This is another opportunity to right our wrongs. Oneness hereby echoes the clarion call “Arise O’compatriots”.

“The time to make Nigeria a better place for us and our future generation is here again. Use your PVC wisely and vote in a team that has the experience to make Nigeria a better place.”.

The group said Nigerians should be conscious of the power in their PVC by ensuring they use it wisely.