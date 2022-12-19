Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has urged eligible voters in the state to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, within the available time and participate actively in the 2023 general polls as part of their civic responsibility to elect credible leaders.

Mrs.Sanwo-Olu, who made the appeal to Nigerians, particularly, the eligible voters not to shun their civic responsibility, at the 2022 Lagos Christmas Carol, organised by Lagos first family in collaboration with the State Ministry of Home Affairs, noted that the problems confronting the nation would be solved when good leaders are elected.

The event with the theme: ‘A stone of grace’ was well attended by Christian leaders, political leaders, traditional rulers, among others.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as Chief Host, read the Bible, passage to buttress the importance of Christmas, urging residents to love each other and live in harmony.

Sanwo-Olu who read John 1:14 from the Bible, thanked the people for coming out in their large numbers to observe the 2022 carol.

“Let me appreciate all the living souls that are present here today. I want to thank you all for coming. There is no better time for me to thank you other than now.

“As you all come for this year’s Carol, God Almighty will keep you , we will all witness next year’s Carol in good health,” he prayed.

Earlier, also reading the Bible verses, from Matthew 2: 2-12, Mrs Sanwo-Olu urged the guests to ensure they devote their time for love as it was exemplified by Jesus Christ.

She said, “This is the day the Lord has made, let the righteous rejoice. Christmas is a special season. Jesus came to liberate the world from the shackles of sins.’’

Also, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, said the 2022 year was meant to reflect and appreciate God.

He said:”The end of the year is a period of sober reflection, a time to take stock of all activities from the beginning of the year in order to express our gratitude to the Most High for His divine intervention in Lagos State.

“Despite our challenges, we are still standing tall by His grace. I beseech us all to count our blessings and give thanks because He has indeed been faithful.

“The theme of this year’s Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons; A Stone of Grace as stated in Proverbs 17: 8 tells us that a gift is like a precious stone in the eyes of the holder. We are all products and recipients of God’s grace.”