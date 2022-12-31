Former presidential aide, Pastor Reno Omokri has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate ready with his government from day one come February 2023 election.

He said that, unlike the other candidates, the Waziri Adamawa is fully prepared to start the work of making Nigeria work again.

The bestselling author noted this in his 82nd series on why he wants Nigerians to vote for Atiku.

According to him, Atiku has on several occasions demonstrated how fully ready he is especially as he was the first candidate to name his running mate, declare his manifesto and start campaigns when other candidates were still struggling with doing so.

He wrote this:

“Day 82 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Today is New Year’s Eve, and we have exactly 56 days to the February 25, 2023 election. Yet,only one person has said he will be ready with his government on day one of becoming President. And that person is Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

So, if in the New Year, you want a government that is ready to hit the ground running, then vote for the first candidate to name his running mate, and publish his manifesto, and begin his nationwide campaign after the Independent National Electoral Commission blew the whistle for official campaigning to start on September 18, 2022.

It is commonly said that those who fail to prepare, prepare to fail. Waziri Atiku published his manifesto on May 24, 2022. Bola Tinubu published his on October 22, 2022. Peter Obi publishes his on December 4, 2022. From the above, it is clear who is prepared to be President!

And that is why I urge you to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the People’s Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.